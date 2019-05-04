UFC Fight Night Iaquinta vs. Cerrone Odds & Betting Preview

The UFC heads back outside the United States for this Saturday’s Fight Night event as a lightweight fight between Al Iaquinta and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone highlights the card from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada. Iaquinta is a -130 favorite on the UFC odds (down from open of -150) with Cerrone at +100 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The UFC lightweight champion is the currently suspended Khabib Nurmagomedov. Iaquinta (14-4-1), a 31-year-old from New York, is ranked No. 4 in the division. He fought Khabib in April 2018 at UFC 223 and lost by unanimous decision – next time out, Khabib claimed the lightweight belt with a victory over Conor McGregor.

Iaquinta was a +400 dog against Khabib, and then was a +230 underdog last December against Kevin Lee and won by unanimous decision. Most agreed that Iaquinta won the final two rounds and the judges’ scores were 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46. It marked Iaquinta’s second victory over Lee, also beating him at UFC 169 by unanimous decision. Just one of Iaquinta’s 14 careers wins has come by submission.

Cerrone (35-11) is a 36-year-old from Colorado who is ranked eighth in the division. He went through a stretch where he lost four of five fights but has since won two straight. He was a +135 underdog at betting sites in January but knocked off Alexander Hernandez by second-round TKO (head kick and punches). It was the 10th KO/TKO win of Cerrone’s pro career. “Cowboy” is 3-0 fighting in Canada, winning previously in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.

At middleweight, Derek Brunson is now a -110 underdog – he opened as the favorite – against Elias Theodorou (-120). The middleweight champion is Robert Whittaker, with the American Brunson (18-7) ranked eighth. Brunson already has a loss to Whittaker and is on a two-fight losing streak, falling to Ronaldo Souza and then rising middleweight superstar Israel Adesanya last November. In fact, Brunson’s past four fights have ended in the first round. Only four of his career bouts have gone to the judges.

Whenever the UFC stages a card in a foreign country, it has a fighter from said country high up on the card. Theodorou (16-2), ranked 13th, is from Mississauga in Ontario. He has won three consecutive fights, last by split decision over Eryk Anders at UFC 231. Theodorou’s past seven bouts have all gone to the judges – nine of his 16 wins are by decision. Brunson is arguably the biggest name Theodorou will have fought.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.