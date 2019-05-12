Warriors vs. Blazers: NBA Western Conference Finals Schedule, Pick & Preview

The Western Conference Finals matchup is set as the Golden State Warriors will take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Game 1 will take place on Tuesday, May 14 in Oakland at 9 p.m. Eastern. It will also be the same day as the NBA lottery. Despite the Warriors closing out the series without Kevin Durant, Draymond Green noted the team still needs KD.

“We still need KD back. But we can get him back now,” Green told The Athletic.

With or without Durant, the Warriors are still the favorite to be NBA champions once again thanks to Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. The Blazers and Warriors split their four games during the regular season. Portland represented a much more difficult test as the two teams split their four regular-season matchups. The Blazers won their last contest in February by 21 points.

Golden State awaited the winner of the Portland and Denver series. The Blazers appeared to offer a more formidable opponent based on past games along with the offensive firepower of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Golden State took three of four games against Denver, and most of the matchups resulted in blowouts.

Golden State is still likely to be heavy favorites in both the series and Game 1. The series offers an exciting matchup between Curry and Lillard. The two All-Stars trolled each other over workout videos before the season started.

Damian Lillard Will Take on His Hometown Team

Lillard grew up in Oakland and will take on his hometown team in the Western Conference Finals. Green noted last month that Lillard plays “like a guy from Oakland.”

“He can score the ball with the best of them,” Green noted to the San Francisco Chronicle. “Dame has a chip on his shoulder. Has since the day he walked into this league. He play like a guy from Oakland, with a chip on his shoulder. A guy who’s been doubted forever. That showed up in a major way in that series.”

Here is a look at the Western Conference Finals schedule for the Blazers and Nuggets.

Western Conference Finals 2019

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Tues., May 14 Blazers vs. Warriors Game 1 9 p.m. ESPN Thurs., May 16 Blazers vs. Warriors Game 2 9 p.m. ESPN Sat., May 18 Warriors vs. Blazers Game 3 9 p.m. ESPN Mon., May 20 Warriors vs. Blazers Game 4 9 p.m. ESPN Wed., May 22 Blazers vs. Warriors Game 5 9 p.m. ESPN Fri., May 24 Warriors vs. Blazers Game 6 9 p.m. ESPN Sun., May 26 Blazers vs. WarriorsGame 7 9 p.m. ESPN

Blazers vs. Warriors Pick: Golden State in 6 Games.