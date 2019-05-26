Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals Game 1 Betting: Prediction & Pick

The 2019 NBA Finals are officially set after the Toronto Raptors closed out the Eastern Conference Finals during Game 6 on their home floor. While their win over the Milwaukee Bucks provided plenty of drama, the Golden State Warriors wrapped up the Western Conference Finals in the form of a clean sweep.

With the two teams now set to begin Game 1 of their final push to take home the championship, attention shifts to May 30, when the action gets underway in Toronto. The Raptors are underdogs in the series, but should get some love in the opener against the Warriors, regardless of how well-rested their opponent is.

We’re going to take a look at a prediction and pick on the first game of the series.

Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals Game 1 Betting Line

*Note: The odds and betting line for Game 1 of the NBA Finals are courtesy of Odds Shark.

Golden State Warriors (-1) vs. Toronto Raptors

Over/Under: 215

The Warriors’ dominance in the Western Conference Finals could result in the public giving them some love during Game 1 of the series against the Raptors. With that said, Toronto was dominant on their home floor this year, posting a 32-9 mark. They did lose two games during the first two rounds of the playoffs in front of their home fans but were excellent against the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Although Golden State was strong on their home floor as well, they were solid on the road also. The Warriors posted a 27-14 road record in the regular season, which tied the Bucks for the best record when playing away from their own arena.

Oddsmakers are backing the Warriors to take Game 1, but it’s close to a pick at this point. It wouldn’t be surprising to see that betting line move towards the Raptors before the action gets underway.

Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals Game 1 Prediction & Pick

While the Raptors are going to have a tough time taking down the Warriors in the series, regardless of how excellent they were during their series comeback against the Bucks, I think they can take Game 1. Although Golden State’s long layoff and extended rest time before the series will be a benefit, the fact that Toronto wrapped up the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday gives them five days off.

It’ll be a tall task for the Raptors to take the series, and I believe Stephen Curry and company get the job done when all is said and done. But for the first matchup, the edge goes to the Raptors as they’ll ride the momentum of four-straight wins after trailing 2-0 against the Bucks to pick up a Game 1 victory.

Prediction: Toronto Raptors 104, Golden State Warriors 98

