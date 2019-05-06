Warriors vs. Rockets Game 4 Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Houston Rockets will try to even their best-of-seven playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Monday, May 6 at 9:30 PM ET

Toyota Center

Coverage: TNT

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets (-2 at -105)

Over/Under: 221.5 at -110

Harden and Gordon Deliver While Curry Struggles

James Harden and Eric Gordon combined for 71 points tonight against the Warriors, the 4th-most by a Rockets duo in a playoff game. The other 3 games all involved Hakeem Olajuwon. pic.twitter.com/nynVJfkqxn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 5, 2019

James Harden led the way with 41 points and Eric Gordon had a playoff-high 30 points, making 7 of 14 3-point attempts to help the Rockets beat the Warriors 126-121 in overtime last Saturday.

Kevin Durant finished with a game-high 46 points and Draymond Green added a triple-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists but Stephen Curry had an off night; he scored 17 points but he was just 7-for-23 from the field and 2-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Warriors' Stephen Curry in the 4Q & OT of Game 3 loss to Rockets…

– 0-6 shooting

– 4 fouls

– 1 turnover

– 1 blown dunk

– minus-6 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 5, 2019

Stephen Curry was quick to shut down any excuses for his performance in Game 3 but the left middle finger he dislocated early in Game 2 is clearly bothering him. Kevin Durant is playing incredibly well in the playoffs, averaging 35.6 points in nine games but the Warriors go as Curry goes and when he’s on fire he can create spaces like no one else can.

The Warriors possess enough offensive firepower to get by against any team because of Durant and Klay Thompson’s scoring explosions but when Curry is at his best they’re unstoppable and things are a lot easier for them.

Warriors vs. Rockets Trends and Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are:

2-6 ATS in their last eight games against Southwest Division opponents

2-5 ATS in their last seven games in the second round of the NBA Playoffs

The Houston Rockets are:

8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 home games

10-3 ATS in their last 13 games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game

9-3 ATS in their last 12 games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game

11-4 ATS in their last 15 games overall

8-3 ATS in their last 11 home games against a team with a winning road record

Bench play made a big difference on Saturday. Of the 121 points scored by the Warriors, 114 of them came from the starters (94.2 percent of their total offense), which illustrates how talented their starting five is but it also shows the lack of depth they have.

With sixth man Andre Iguodala starting the first three games of this series, the Golden State bench has gotten even thinner and just Kevon Looney (13 minutes) and Shaun Livingston (11 minutes) played more than 10 minutes.

Looney and Livingston combined for just five points on 2 of 2 shooting and overall their bench produced seven points while the Rockets got 21 points from their second unit, with Iman Shumpert and Austin Rivers combining for 18 points on 6-for-11 from the field and 5-for-9 from downtown.

Pick: Rockets -2

