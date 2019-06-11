Alex Morgan Age: How Old is U.S. Women’s Soccer Star?

Alex Morgan is no longer the young sparkplug for the United States. The 29-year old is the lead scoring striker for the U.S. Women’s National Team in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The striker scored in the 12th minute to put the U.S. up 1-0 over the Thai in their Group F debut in Reims, France. It was the first goal for the Americans during this tournament, which is a journey towards the program’s second consecutive title and fourth overall.

The San Dimas (Calif.) native has now scored four goals in her World Cup career, which started in 2011. The assist came from Kelly O’Hara. Let’s look at her soccer journey to this point in her career.

Alex Morgan Collegiate & Early International Career

This one counts! @AlexMorgan13 scores her 4th career #FIFAWWC goal to give the U.S. the early lead on a @Kelleymohara assist. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hiCgNcLYbr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

The 5-foot-7 Californian didn’t stay too far away from home, playing collegiately for the Cal Golden Bears from 2007 to 2010. While getting her degree in Political Economy, she ended her four years in Berkeley tied for the third all-time scorer in California history with 45 goals and in sole possession of third place in terms of points 107.

As her Cal bio states, “If Morgan had not been helped the U.S. Senior National team quality for the 2011 World Cup, she would no doubt hold first place in both of those categories.” She was a finalist for the Hermann Award, given to the nation’s top college player (one each to men and women).

She became the youngest player on the 2011 World Cup finalist team, scoring a goal in the semifinal versus France and another against Japan in the final. Quickly afterward, she earned a reputation as the country’s “fastest-rising soccer star.”

“I know that there is a large responsibility on my shoulders in terms of being a good role model,” she told Oregon Live in 2013. “Knowing that the way Mia Hamm, Christine Lilly and Abby Wambach inspired me, I now need to be that inspiration for some of the young girls,” Morgan said. “A little bit has come fast, but I’ve just had to deal with that. When you are asked to play a certain role on a team or in a league, you want to do it for the development of the women’s game here. So sometimes you do have to step up, even if you’re not exactly feeling like you’re ready to play that role yet. You need to step up when you’re asked.”

She worked through injuries during the 2015 World Cup win, though she notched penalty kick goals in the wins over Colombia and Germany.

She’s Married to Fellow Soccer Player Servando Carresco

According to our own Jonathan Adams, Morgan is married to Los Angeles Galaxy player Servando Carresco. The couple are in their second year of a long-distance marriage.

“It’s far from ideal to be that far from your wife,” Carrasco told Pro Soccer USA. “We know that this is temporary. We’re only going to be able to play professional soccer for five to six more years. We’ve got to take advantage of this, and know that when we’re done playing we’re going to be together.”

They started dating while playing and studying at Cal.