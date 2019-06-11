WATCH: Watch All of Alex Morgan’s Goals vs. Thailand in World Cup

Alex Morgan looked to have scored in the first five minutes for the Americans in their Women’s World Cup opener versus Thailand. The referees disallowed the goal since she was offsides. Only minutes later, she rectified the error.
The striker scored in the 12th minute to put the U.S. up 1-0 over the Thai in their Group F debut in Reims, France. It was the first goal of the tournament for the Americans, who are looking for their second straight title and fourth overall.
Here’s video of the score.
The 29-year old Californian didn’t stop there. She knocked in four more goals, netting a hat trick plus one. She scored in the 53rd, 74th, 81st and 87th minutes en route to a 13-0 obliteration of the Thai.
This broke the record the largest World Cup margin of victory ever, as the Germans routed the Argentinians in the Group Stage opener in 2007.
Morgan more than matched her total career output in World Cup play. She had scored three goals between her 2011 and 2015 appearances. Here’s video of the other four goals versus Thailand.
As the last tweet states, she ties Michelle Akers record for most goals in a World Cup match. The United States play Chile next on Sunday (12 p.m. EST, Fox).