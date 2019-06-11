WATCH: Watch All of Alex Morgan’s Goals vs. Thailand in World Cup

Alex Morgan looked to have scored in the first five minutes for the Americans in their Women’s World Cup opener versus Thailand. The referees disallowed the goal since she was offsides. Only minutes later, she rectified the error.

The striker scored in the 12th minute to put the U.S. up 1-0 over the Thai in their Group F debut in Reims, France. It was the first goal of the tournament for the Americans, who are looking for their second straight title and fourth overall.

Here’s video of the score.

This one counts! @AlexMorgan13 scores her 4th career #FIFAWWC goal to give the U.S. the early lead on a @Kelleymohara assist. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hiCgNcLYbr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

The 29-year old Californian didn’t stop there. She knocked in four more goals, netting a hat trick plus one. She scored in the 53rd, 74th, 81st and 87th minutes en route to a 13-0 obliteration of the Thai.

This broke the record the largest World Cup margin of victory ever, as the Germans routed the Argentinians in the Group Stage opener in 2007.

Morgan more than matched her total career output in World Cup play. She had scored three goals between her 2011 and 2015 appearances. Here’s video of the other four goals versus Thailand.

The rout is on! Alex Morgan’s 5th career #FIFAWWC goal gave the @USWNT a 5-0 lead on Thailand early in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/idp7TgXoUB — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Header ✅

Left Foot ✅

Right Foot ✅@alexmorgan13 with a PERFECT hat trick at the #FIFAWWC 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xhzUklhBDD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

ALEX MORGAN SCORES AGAIN Her 4th goal of the match makes it 1️⃣0️⃣ for USA 💪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Pq9zwbbhR4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

ALEX MORGAN FOR THE RECORD! 😱😱@alexmorgan13's 5th ties Michelle Akers' single-game #FIFAWWC record … and makes it 12-0 USA! pic.twitter.com/52Z0ePG6vI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

As the last tweet states, she ties Michelle Akers record for most goals in a World Cup match. The United States play Chile next on Sunday (12 p.m. EST, Fox).