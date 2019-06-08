Baker Mayfield’s Fiancee Emily Wilkinson Has a Cannon Arm

It’s no secret that Baker Mayfield can sling the football.

The former No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns is one of the brightest young quarterbacks in the NFL, even drawing comparisons to Hall of Fame gunslinger Brett Favre.

After usurping Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3, Mayfield passed for 3,725 yards and had 27 touchdowns — breaking the rookie record for TDs.

But who knew that Mayfield’s fiancee, Emily Wilkinson, had a cannon for an arm, too.

Watch out Baker: she might be coming for that QB1 spot in Cleveland.

Mayfield locked Wilkinson up long term last year, proposing to her and announcing it to the world in an Instagram post.

The couple also attended the Kentucky derby earlier this offseason. They were among a NFL crowd at the “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports” that included fellow quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

At minicamp, Beckham told reporters that it is taking some time to adjust to the speed at which Baker can throw the ball. It sounds like it’s a far cry from the velocity Eli Manning had on his throws in New York.

“I’ve watched Baker since Oklahoma … he’s got an arm,” Beckham said. “I have to get adjusted to the speed. He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching them from him the first day it was completely different.”

Baker Mayfield Ready To Be ‘The Guy’ For Browns

Mayfield’s second offseason as a pro is wildly different from his first.

After being selected as the top overall pick, Mayfield entered Browns’ camp as the No. 2 quarterback on a team that was coming off a historic winless season.

This year, with a pile of big acquisitions in the offseason, including a new No. 1 target in Odell Beckham Jr., the expectation are sky-high in Cleveland.

As the starting quarterback, Mayfield has had no problem sliding into a leadership role on the team.

“This is the time that I looked forward to, being that guy,” Mayfield said.“I’ve got to earn that respect from everybody. We’re going to have new faces in that locker room, and I’ve got to continue to work every day. It’s not like I’m just that guy now. I’ve got to continue to work every day and to show people that I have that same mindset.”

Beckham has been vocal in his support of Mayfield, and noted his confidence as a major reason he’s excited about the season.

“I think it’s the confidence he carries himself with,” Beckham said. “You can’t coach that. You have to love that about him.”

The Browns just wrapped up minicamp and have some time off before training camp.