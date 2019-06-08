Belmont Results 2019: Betting Payouts for Trifecta, Exacta & Superfecta

Sir Winston has won the 2019 Belmont Stakes, while Tacitus came in second. The race is the final leg in what has been an underwhelming Triple Crown stretch. Sir Winston’s victory gave trainer Mark Casse his first Belmont Stakes win.

Preakness winner War of Will looked to continue his streak by winning two of three Triple Crown races. However, the horse finished a disappointing ninth in the Belmont. War of Will is the only horse that raced in all three Triple Crown races this year, per The New York Times. A win at the Belmont would have caused the whispers to get louder about what might have been if War of Will had not been illegally cut off at the Kentucky Derby.

“They had to take him down,” trainer Mark Casse told The New York Times when asked about Churchill Downs. “A lot of people said the best horse won; you know, maybe he did. But we would have liked the chance.”

Country House has not raced since winning the Kentucky Derby as the horse has battled sickness since the victory. According to Horse Racing Nation, Country House is expected to return to race at Saratoga for the Travers Stakes.

Maximum Security was also absent from the Belmont as the team continues to fight the Kentucky Derby disqualification ruling. Officially, owner Gary West noted that the trainer believes the horse was not ready to run after the Derby.

“We are not looking at the Belmont because the trainer thinks he needs more time to recover from the Derby and, with us, the horse comes first,” West said, per Kentucky.com. “Maximum Security will tell us when he is ready to run.”

War of Will & Tacitus Were 2 of the Favorites Heading Into the Belmont

This left the Belmont field a bit shallow, but there were still a few solid horses in the race. War of Will and Tacitus were two of the favorites heading into the race. Trainer Todd Pletcher has a strong track record at the Belmont, but his two horses were considered longshots prior to the race.

Spinoff and Intrepid Heart were still given a chance by some given their ties to Pletcher. Pletcher admitted that he finds the Belmont to be one of the most significant races on the schedule.

“It’s a race we really cherish,” Pletcher noted to USA Today. “It’s home for us. I think one of the advantages is most of our horses have trained five weeks at Belmont after the Derby. It helps, and it’s a race we really enjoy.”

Here is a look at the Belmont Stakes results and betting payouts, courtesy of NBC Sports.

Belmont 2019 Results

Each horse’s post position is listed to the right of the horse’s name.

POSITION HORSE 1. Sir Winston (No. 7) 2. Tacitus (No. 10) 3. Joevia (No. 1) 4. Tax (No. 4) 5. Master Fencer (No. 3) 6. Spinoff (No. 6) 7. Everfast (No. 2) 8. Intrepid Heart (No. 8) 9. War of Will (No. 9) 10. Bourbon War (No. 5)

Belmont Betting Payouts: Win, Place & Show

The following data is courtesy of NBC and is based on a $2 bet.

HORSE WIN PLACE SHOW 7 Sir Winston $22.40 $8.80 $6.10 10 Tacitus $3.90 $3.20 1 Joevia $8.70

Belmont Betting Payouts: Exacta, Trifecta & Superfecta