Bills Seek Couple for Wedding during Halftime of Patriots Game

ABuffalo Bills game might not seem like an ideal wedding. But add the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots as the gameday opponent and maybe the occasion will feel a bit more special.

As first reported by the Buffalo News, the Bills are looking for a couple who would like to get married at halftime of the home team’s matchup with the Patriots on Sept. 29. The event is being promoted as the “Halftime Wedding Experience of a Lifetime.” Despite that billing, Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are not likely to be involved since they’ll be busy with the football game. Hopefully, the bride (and groom) won’t be too disappointed.

The couple which wins the halftime wedding gets to invite 20 friends to the nuptials and will be joined in marriage in front of 70,000 fans at New Era Field. A reception at the stadium will follow the ceremony, and both bride and groom will receive custom Bills jerseys by which to forever remember the occasion (if photos, videos, rings, and personal memories aren’t enough).

The team did not indicate if the reception might look something like a Bills fan tailgate, however.

If getting married at a Patriots-Bills game and sharing the occasion with 70,000 rowdy Buffalo fans sounds appealing to you (the weather should be pleasant enough in September), you can enter the contest here.

Don’t think you can just get away with entering your names, addresses, and phone numbers, though. You’ll have to prove your Bills fandom through a questionnaire with queries such as “How long have you been a Buffalo Bills fan,” “How long has your fiancé been a Buffalo Bills fan,” and “What is your favorite Buffalo Bills memory?”

Contestants will also be asked to sell themselves on why they want to get married at a Bills-Patriots game and why they should be chosen. No questions regarding how the couple feels about jumping through tables, though.