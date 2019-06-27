Celtics Roster & Starting Lineup 2019: If Kemba Walker Signs With Boston

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics are the “strong frontrunner” to sign Kemba Walker. The Hornets point guard is now viewed as the likely replacement for Kyrie Irving, who is expected to depart via free agency.

While the Celtics can meet with Walker as soon as June 30, nothing is a sure thing until a contract can be signed on July 6. The Athletic’s Jared Weiss noted that things are moving much faster for Walker than it was originally anticipated.

“The plan for Kemba Walker has been to see where Kawhi and KD land and then work the landscape from there. But with Irving & Horford’s departures already so far down the road, his options are crystallizing around the league even before those dominoes fall,” Weiss tweeted.

Boston is expected to look like a much different team next season with Irving, Al Horford and Terry Rozier all likely to be wearing different jerseys next season. Here is a look at what the Celtics roster looks like so far if Walker signs with Boston. Keep in mind this will look differently once free agency is completed.

Boston Celtics Roster & Projected Starting Lineup 2019-20

C: Daniel Theis, Robert Williams, Tacko Fall

PF: Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Guerschon Yabusele

SF: Jaylen Brown, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye

SG: Gordon Hayward, R.J. Hunter, Brad Wanamaker

PG: Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Carsen Edwards, P.J. Dozier, Tremont Waters

Even if the Celtics can sign Walker, there is still plenty of work to be done in Boston. With Horford looking like he is headed elsewhere, the Celtics now have a void at center. Boston could look to sign a veteran big man who is willing to take less money to play for a potential title contender. Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that the Celtics have interest in Enes Kanter.

“Free agent center Enes Kanter is expected to receive interest from the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics on June 30, league sources tell Yahoo Sports,” Haynes tweeted.