College HC Gets Honest About Broncos’ ‘Relentless’ Rookie, Teammates

The Denver Broncos have a few players on the roster who were also college teammates.

This year, they added even more, headlined by first-round rookie quarterback Bo Nix and four-round wide receiver Troy Franklin. They were a prolific QB-WR duo at Oregon.

But the Broncos also added a pair of Utah Utes in third-round pick Jonah Eliss and seventh-round wideout Devaughn Vele. And their former head coach, Kyle Whittingham, is sure they will make their mark at the next level.

Whittingham also coached Ellis’ father, former Bronco Luther Ellis, who also attended Utah.

He also noted the prolific nature of their family tree in the NFL. The Broncos rookie is the fourth of the former defensive tackle’s sons to make it to the league.

“He’s a tremendous talent. He’s got explosiveness. The edge rushers you got to – that first three steps is critical. And he has that. He’s relentless. He’s got a motor that never shuts off and a great pedigree,” Whittingham said on the “DNVR Broncos Podcast” on May 16. “Jonah, I believe, is going to be very successful in the National Football League.”

Whittingham also touted Elliss’ versatility and said he would be a “great fit” in Denver.

“But his work ethic – all the things off the field – are really what set him apart,” Whittingham said. “Nobody’s going to outwork Jonah Ellis. He’s got a great attitude, he’s a great teammate, and completely unselfish. He’ll do whatever you ask of him.”

Rookie WR Devaughn Vele Could be 2nd Coming of Broncos’ Tim Patrick

Whittingham spoke as highly of Vele as he did Elliss, agreeing with the comparison to former Ute and current Broncos receiver Tim Patrick and dispelling concerns about his advanced age.

“They certainly have a lot in common,” Whittingham said. “Both big tall receivers. Devaughn’s 6’4-plus, as is Timmy. Both tremendous basketball players. Probably could have both played Division I basketball instead of football, had they opted to go that route. Excellent speed, great work habits, really high football IQs. I mean, there is a lot of common ground between those two young men.”

Patrick entered the league at 25 years old after an injury-plagued college career.

Whittingham pointed to Vele’s LDS church mission to explain his age but praised him for being “mature” and “self-made.” He also harped on Vele’s basketball background, pointing out the big-bodies wideout’s greatest asset on the field.

“He was a guy that really didn’t start to develop as a football player till later, much later in his career. But he’s got a lot of upside,” Whittingham said. “You’re going to love how he goes after the contested catch down the field. He’s really good at that. And he’s just got that knack for getting open. He’s got a great feel for the position.”

The Broncos are deep at wide receiver, with Courtland Sutton and free agent acquisition Josh Reynolds possessing similar body types.

But Vele could still prove worthy of a spot on the practice squad if nothing else.

Kyle Whittingham: Bo Nix ‘Exudes Leadership’

Whittingham was asked about Nix, whom Elliss spoke highly of in recapping their meeting this past season. The Broncos rookie completed 77.4% of his passes – the same mark he set an NCAA record with this past season – for 248 yards and two touchdowns versus Utah for Oregon.

“He is tremendous,” Whittingham said. “Boy, he did a number on us this year. He’s first of all got that ultimate field general mentality that you want in a quarterback. He is an alpha dog. I don’t know him personally. But you can just see it on the field. He exudes leadership, and you can tell that he’s got complete command of the whole offense.”

Whittingham called Nix the “focal point,” saying players looked to him when it came to the details.

He also touted the QB’s quick decision-making, comparing him to Drew Brees.

“I don’t know Drew Brees,” Whittingham said. “I don’t. All I did is watch him from afar. But there’s some similarities there. I think Coach Payton is really going to like Bo, and I think he’s going to probably find that there’s a lot of common ground between him and Drew Brees. Now, he’s got you know miles to go before he gets to that level, obviously. Drew Brees was one of the best to ever do it. But that’s the mold that he comes from in my opinion.”

The comparisons to Brees are not new. But it could bode well for the Broncos that they continue to come up even after the pre-draft hype machine has died down.