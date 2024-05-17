Lakers Trade Proposal Lands Donovan Mitchell for 2 Starters, Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams that have their offers ready in the event Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell becomes available ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on “Get Up” on May 15.

Stephen Noh of Sporting News speculated what the Lakers’ trade package for Mitchell could look like.

Lakers receive: Donovan Mitchell

Cavaliers receive: D’Angelo Russell (or Austin Reaves and Jalen Hood-Schifino), Rui Hachimura, 2024 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick and 2031 first-round pick

With no shortage of suitors for Mitchell should the Cavaliers elect to trade him if the five-time NBA All-Star does not extend this summer, the Lakers have to include all their available first-round picks.

The Lakers stood pat at the trade deadline to be able to cobble up three first-round picks beginning in June’s NBA Draft to trade for a third star.

“D’Angelo Russell has a player option for next season. If he opts in, then the Lakers get their cleanest way of matching Mitchell’s outgoing salary, pairing him with Rui Hachimura. If Russell opts out, then things get a lot trickier. Austin Reaves and Jalen Hood-Schifino may have to be included as substitute salaries,” Noh wrote.

Russell, Hachimura and Reaves have all started for the Lakers in their consecutive playoff exits against the Denver Nuggets.

Noh added that this is the best deal the Lakers can possibly make as other teams who could make a run at Mitchell such as the New York Knicks have more draft picks to offer than the Lakers.

Cavaliers Star Slams Rumors That He’s Disgruntled

Mitchell slammed a report that he’s disgruntled in Cleveland.

He posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Yeah aight I’m sick of y’all sometimes!”

The cap emoji refers to capping, which is a slang term for lying or a false statement.

Yeah aight 🧢 I’m sick of yall sometimes! https://t.co/B7zdP8APDk — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 16, 2024

Mitchell doubled down on this when ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski sought him for comment.

“I reached out to Donovan Mitchell today,” Wojnarowski said on “NBA Countdown” on May 16. “And he was emphatic in telling me that he is not disgruntled with anyone or anything in Cleveland. In fact, he said to me, ‘I am happy in Cleveland. I’ve been happy since I arrived in Cleveland.’

He thinks this Cavs team made progress this season. Obviously, winning that best-of-seven first-round series against the Magic to get to the Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2018. But as he said, he’s not in this to go to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs…

Donovan Mitchell knows the question that is coming for him now in this offseason about his future in Cleveland. He said to me, ‘I know I’ve got a decision to make this offseason. My agent and I will talk to Cleveland about that at the right time.’ He emphasized, ‘I’m not leaving this season unhappy. I’m leaving it more determined.’”

Lakers’ Other Option

If Mitchell extends and remains in Cleveland, the Lakers could pivot to three-time All-Star Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.

Mitchell and Young were the two stars identified by the Lakers as their offseason targets, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported in January.

With the Hawks winning the lottery, they have another reason to break the Young-Dejounte Murray backcourt and rebuild with the No. 1 pick, Jalen Johnson and whoever between their two guards they chose not to trade.

But Young projects to be the Hawks’ best bet to recoup the picks they gave up for Murray.

The Lakers have a better shot at landing Young than Mitchell if they both become available as the Cavaliers star will be more in demand, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

“Donovan Mitchell, for starters, would rate far above Young on the league’s open market if Mitchell’s extension conversations don’t lead to a guaranteed future for the All-Star guard in Cleveland,” Fischer wrote on May 15.

Fischer also added that an unofficial poll of executives at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago suggests former Laker and New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram “will have a wider range of teams interested” than Young.