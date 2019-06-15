Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend Jena Sims: ‘I’m Quirky & Weird, I Like to Make Him Laugh’

Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend, Jena Sims, has created her own following with golf fans. Sims admitted to Golf.com that it is not uncommon for fans to recognize her at tournaments and ask to take a picture with Koepka’s girlfriend. The model and actress noted that she has her quirks and just enjoys making Koepka laugh when he is away from the golf course.

“He’s very aware of his success and the timing of our relationship,” Sims told Golf.com. “I can’t take the credit for that. All I can do is make him happy. I’m quirky and weird, I like to make him laugh. I encourage him to be himself.”

Sims is a regular at PGA tournaments, but she insists she does not stress over the results. It also helps that Koepka is one of the best golfers in the world.

“I really don’t get that stressed [watching Brooks] because I’m not out there swinging a club,” Sims noted to Golf.com. “I’m just enjoying myself. I’m here for him. At this point, he’s so far ahead, I’m just enjoying watching him play.”

Jena Sims Recently Took a Trip to the Bahamas as Part of Her Non-Profit Organization

Sims is the co-founder of the non-profit organization Pageant of Hope. She recently took a trip to Gambier Village in the Bahamas to work with young people in the area. Prior to the trip, Sims discussed the heart behind the organization.

“My mission since 2004, was to teach children and teens facing challenges the importance of inner beauty and self confidence through the @pageantofhope. Can’t wait to head back to one of my favorite places in the world, Gambier Village in 2 weeks!” Sims said on Instagram.

After the trip, Sims posted photos and remarked about how much fun she had.

“Getting the feels all over again from @erikruthoff’s images from the Pageant of Hope. Thank you for capturing the joy we all felt at Gambier Village!” Sims explained in the post.

Jena & Brooks’ Awkward Non-Kiss During the PGA Championship Went Viral

Sims and Koepka shared a bit of an awkward moment during the PGA Championship. Sims appeared to go in for a kiss prior to Koepka’s final round, but the golfer was not having any of it. It was not clear whether Koepka deliberately rejected the kiss or was so focused on winning the tournament that he did not see his girlfriend.

The good news is that Koepka ended up winning the PGA Championship and the couple shared several kisses after the victory. After the tournament, Sims posted a series of celebratory photos on Instagram. A few weeks later, the couple appeared to take a trip to wine country.

“On cloud wine 🍷🖤,” Sims posted along with a photo of the couple.

Sims called her boyfriend a “snack” in another Instagram post.

“Did it hurt when you fell from the vending machine? Cuz u a snack 🍪,” Sims joked.