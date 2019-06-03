Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr., Duke Johnson Report Just Ahead of Minicamp

The belief as of late was that the Cleveland Browns would have both Odell Beckham Jr. and Duke Johnson when mandatory minicamp got underway. Fortunately, that proved to be true, although the duo kept Browns fans a bit on edge, arriving just prior to the action getting underway.

As Nate Ulrich of Ohio.com reported, Beckham and Johnson arrived on the eve of minicamp, but appear ready to go.

Running back Duke Johnson and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have reported to #Browns headquarters today on the eve of mandatory minicamp, a source said. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) June 3, 2019

Minicamp begins for the Browns on June 4.

