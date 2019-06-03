Carson Wentz Sends Autographed Football to Cook [UPDATE]

Two days ago, Heavy.com reported on Carson Wentz dining on steak and kale at Del Frisco’s in Center City. One of the line cooks who prepared his medium ribeye came out from the kitchen and posed for a classic picture with the Eagles quarterback. Turns out, Wentz was so appreciative he sent the guy an autographed football.

The comments on Reddit were about as praiseworthy as Wentz lofting up a hail mary pass, with one fan proclaiming: “He’s a great player and an even greater dude! I love MY QB.” Not many NFL stars, let alone Super Bowl champions, would go the extra mile like that. Wentz did and gave the City of Brotherly Love another reason to continue its torrid affair with the soft-talking kid from North Dakota.

Wentz was reported to be feasting on a ribeye steak and kale after a grainy picture turned up on Reddit. The original poster (@Jordan90484) claimed to be the one who cooked the steak, saying that Wentz ordered it done medium. The original post received 256 likes and 48 shares.

Eating at Del Frisco’s has been a ritual of sorts in recent years for Eagles players. Sports Illustrated reported that the team’s offensive line often dines there, routinely indulging on 22-ounce prime ribeyes and 32-ounce tomahawks, interspersed with a smorgasbord of shrimp cocktail and other decadent side dishes. In 2014, then-rookie Lane Johnson posted a Del Frisco’s receipt from a dinner totaling $17,747.

There was no mention of the cost of Wentz’s ribeye and kale experience, but it probably wasn’t a king’s ransom. Wentz admitted last week that he has been adhering to a strict new diet and advanced nutrition program, a strategy borrowed from Tom Brady’s playbook. The oft-injured quarterback hopes it will help with his overall health and longevity.

“Just trying to transform my body a little bit this offseason. I’ve seen a lot of development there for me personally,” Wentz said. “Just looking at nutrition and different training techniques, and really diving into any training aspect, any advantage I can find.”

Of course, Wentz had to make the obligatory Brady joke. “Maybe I’ll write a book.”