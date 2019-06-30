Celtics Salary Cap Space: How Much Money Is Available for Free Agency?

As the Boston Celtics head into 2019 NBA free agency, they’re left with multiple question marks spread across the roster, and a number of interesting storylines as well. The two biggest topics include the expectation that both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford will leave town, opening the team up to add a few new faces.

Without Irving and Horford, it means there’s additional salary cap space available, and multiple free agency targets were mentioned early and often. Of the names linked to the Celtics, the conversation between the team and former Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker apparently escalated quickly.

While a deal can’t verbally be agreed to until Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Walker is expected to sign a four-year, $141 million contract with the Celtics.

Kemba Walker plans to commit to a four-year, $141M maximum contract with the Boston Celtics after free agency opens on Sunday, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2019

With the expectation that Walker will step in as the replacement for Irving, it’ll shift Boston’s salary cap outlook, along with their offseason needs. We’re going to take a dive into the team’s current cap situation entering free agency, and evaluate how much money the expected signing of Walker could leave the team.

Celtics’ Salary Cap Space: How Much Money for NBA Free Agency?

According to Spotrac, the Celtics enter free agency with the seventh-most money in terms of practical cap space available at $34,223,115. Obviously, this number can fluctuate a bit one way or the other, but when evaluating the reported deal for Walker with the team, it will put a big dent in it.

We’ll update the exact structure of the guard’s deal with the Celtics once it’s revealed, but based on the averages, it comes in at $35.25 million in annual salary. Once the official terms are posted we’ll have a better idea of Boston’s cap outlook, but they’ll obviously work the deal in a way that allows the team to still address a few needs at other positions.

Regardless, Walker will be the Celtics’ marquee free agent signing, and the rest of their moves will likely be in the form of cost-effective additions or inexpensive role players.

Celtics Free Agency Outlook: Team Needs

The Celtics current roster features a talented returning core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart. They also still have Semi Ojeleye, Robert Williams and Guerschon Yabusele, along with a few intriguing rookies in Romeo Langford, Carsen Edwards and Tremont Waters.

Currently, the Celtics have an obvious need at center and power forward. While Williams may take a step forward in 2019-20 and Ojeleye is a solid rotational player, neither is expected to be ready to start. Fortunately, there are a few talented big men on the open market.

As Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported, the Celtics are eyeing former Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez with the $4.6 million room exception.

For Boston, the next step — barring a significant trade — will be finding a big with the $4.6 million room exception. Robin Lopez — who has killed the Celtics in recent years — is a possibility, though he may reel in a bigger offer. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 29, 2019

If they can afford Lopez, he’d be an interesting fit and one who could work well alongside the rest of Boston’s talented core. Other centers who are in the free agency mix as potential options include Enes Kanter, Ed Davis and JaVale McGee, among others.

As for the power forward position, a few cost-effective additions could come in the form of options like Taj Gibson, Markieff Morris and Kenneth Faried. How much the Celtics can spend on their frontcourt will depend on Walker’s deal and a few other aspects, so the early stages of free agency will be worth watching.

