Cowboys’ Dak Prescott More ‘Stern’ Leader, Contract Not Impacting Play

The return of veteran tight end Jason Witten hasn’t resulted in Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott pulling back on his leadership tactics at all. It’s actually been just the opposite for the young signal-caller. While Prescott has been one of the unquestioned leaders of the Cowboys offense, it appears he’s taken things to another level this offseason.

And although the 25-year-old quarterback is in the midst of contract negotiations with the team, it hasn’t impacted his play during OTAs at all. As Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram revealed, Prescott is now “stricter, sterner and a better leader,” which Dak himself even agrees with.

“I’ve always been vocal,” Prescott said. “I can probably say this year I’ve been more stern. Not necessarily mean, but I expect a lot from these guys, especially guys that have been here. And I want them to expect the same from me. I’d be pissed if they weren’t calling me out for it. “With some guys, I’ll be like, ‘What are you doing? Are you all right? What the hell is going on? You don’t do that. You’re better than that.’ It’s simple as that. It’s been great. Great response from it.”

Obviously, hearing that Prescott is taking a more forward approach to his leadership tactics is a positive thing. And although he obviously has the support and respect of the locker room, he’ll hold teammates accountable now, and vice-versa.

Dak Prescott Contract Talks Not Impacting Play

While the Cowboys and Prescott have yet to come terms on a new deal, it’s expected to happen sooner than later. Most importantly, it doesn’t seem that his play, or the fact that he’s about to receive a massive pay bump, is impacting Prescott in any fashion.

And head coach Jason Garrett doesn’t believe the pay raise or lingering topic around it will impact the Cowboys signal-caller, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“I don’t. He has been pretty unique in that he has handled every situation I have seen him confronted with since he has got here just incredibly well,” Garrett said. “Whether it’s coming in as a rookie and starting 16 games for us and winning 13. Or the different things that have happened since then — success, adversity week to week, within games over the course of a season, off the field distractions, leadership, connecting with players. Just everything. He had just done an amazing job.

This can’t be considered all that surprising, as Prescott has done an excellent job of excelling under any set of circumstances. This, of course, includes being thrust into the starting role as a rookie following multiple injuries, including the one to Tony Romo.

Dak Prescott’s Play With Cowboys

Prescott has been fairly consistent throughout his NFL career, although his numbers dipped during the 2017 season, one in which Ezekiel Elliott missed an extended period. After throwing for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions as a rookie, he completed roughly five percent fewer passes in 2017.

Prescott returned to form in 2018, completing 67.7 percent for a career-best 3,885 yards, 22 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He’s also tacked on six rushing touchdowns in each of his three NFL seasons. Now, the Cowboys leader will attempt to keep building off last year’s success and hopefully help the team make a push for next year’s Super Bowl.

