Cowboys Star DeMarcus Lawrence Calls Out Heavyweight Champ On Twitter

Coming in at 6-foot-3, 251 pounds, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is a physical specimen that rarely runs into a challenge he won’t take on the football field.

That includes heavyweight champion of the world, Andy Ruiz Jr.

Ruiz became the the first fighter of Mexican descent to win the world heavyweight championship title after pulling a massive upset of Anthony Joshua earlier this month.

Joshua was 22-0 with 21 knockouts entering the fight and Ruiz was a fill-in after his previous opponent came up positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

“I wanted to prove everybody wrong, all the doubters thinking I was going to lose,” Ruiz told the New York Times following the fight.

Now, Ruiz has signed himself up for another big battle.

Lawrence issued a challenge to Ruiz for a one-on-one pass rush battle at Cowboys training camp this year.

There you go champ! I guess I can share the title as the @nfl @SNICKERS champ and you can hold it down in the @WBCBoxing ring 🥊! Unless you want a shot at my belt at @dallascowboys training camp this year??!! #OneOneOnePassRush 🤔🤑🤘🏿 https://t.co/WPJS41awYI — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) June 11, 2019

Tank vs. the Destroyer is a heck of a billing for a fight poster.

Maybe Ruiz is just riding the high of the big fight, but the fighter quickly accepted the challenge from the Cowboys star, giving fans just another reason to look forward to training camp.

I’ll hold it down for boxing 🥊!! But I’ll take my chances at @dallascowboys training camp too! @SNICKERS 🏈 https://t.co/MDjAvnwQ0h — AndyRuizjr (@Andy_destroyer1) June 11, 2019

Lawrence is one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL and just inked a new contract with the Cowboys this offseason.

His deal is for $105 million over five years. Lawrence’s $65 million guaranteed was the most first-year cash included in a non-QB contract in NFL history. It was also the richest contract in franchise history.

The battle between Ruiz and Lawrence might have to be put on the back-burner though. Lawrence — who underwent offseason shoulder surgery — is expected to start training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Among the injured recovering DeMarcus Lawrence and Byron Jones might start training camp on the PUP. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) June 13, 2019

“There are a number of guys who have been out and coming back from surgeries. We feel good about the timetable of all of those guys. Each of them have just handled their rehab the right way so they’re all on schedule if not ahead of schedule. So I think that’s probably accurate,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said at minicamp on Thursday. “We’ll have some more definitive conversations with our medical staff in the next couple days as we break to talk more about the exact timetable that they’re on and we’ll get more updates as we go through these next four or five weeks. Again, everybody’s on schedule and we feel good about where they are coming back.”

DeMarcus Lawrence Calls Out Carson Wentz

Lawrence has been active on Twitter this offseason starting a little bit of beef.

After the Eagles announced a four-year contract extension for Carson Wentz, Lawrence jumped on social media to let him know that he’ll be extra juiced to get after him this season.

“The richer they get, the better it feels when we humble they a**,” the Cowboys 27-year-old defensive end wrote.