DeMarcus Lawrence Backs Report That Cowboys Fans Are No. 1 in NFL

As we’ve seen throughout the NFL offseason, Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is ready and willing to trash talk any opponent that comes his way. But this time, his recent social media reaction came in the form of throwing some praise behind the Cowboys fanbase, which isn’t at all surprising.

After it was revealed by Good Morning Football that a study from Emory University revealed that the Cowboys have the best fans in the NFL, Lawrence was all for it.

See nothing but FACTS 👇🏿 here! https://t.co/4PCunnfHe6 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) June 25, 2019

Big facts, DeMarcus.

Cowboys fans were loving the reaction from the young pass-rusher, as some cited the fact that they’ll stick with the team whether they’re 1-15 or 16-0. Others began talking Super Bowl while helping to build even more hype before what is expected to be a promising 2019 season.

DeMarcus Lawrence’s Huge Contract Extension With Cowboys

Lawrence has a number of reasons to feel good about the Cowboys and their fanbase. Realistically, it’s about 105 million different reasons. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported back in April, the Cowboys signed Lawrence to a five-year, $105 million contract extension.

The deal comes with $65 million guaranteed and surpassed the mark for highest guarantee ever given to a non-quarterback, per Adam Maya of NFL.com.

That’s the most guaranteed money ever for a non-quarterback. Lawrence’s contract will include the highest first-year payout for a non-QB, sources tell Rapoport and Garafolo. The previous record for a defensive player was Khalil Mack’s $31 million bill in 2018. Lawrence, Mack and Aaron Donald are the only three defensive players averaging more than $20 million per season.

As Spotrac shows, Lawrence is set to bring in a total of $31.1 million for the 2019 season. That number drops to $16.9 and $17 million in the two years to follow. From there, it jumps back up to $19 and $21 million over the final two seasons (2022 and 2023).

