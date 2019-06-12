Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Wants to be ‘Poked and Prodded, Coach Says

Jon Kitna has been in a lot of quarterback rooms.

The 15-year NFL veteran played with four different franchises over his career, as well as the Barcelona Dragons in NFL Europe.

But now as the quarterbacks coach in Dallas, he’s convinced that he’s never seen a talent like Dak Prescott.

“He’s a rare individual from the physical standpoint, the mental standpoint, the experience standpoint, the leadership, I mean, on down the line,” Kitna told the Fort Worth Star Telegram. “Playing in Dallas, with all that comes with being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, he embraces all that. He doesn’t shy away from it. I don’t think you want to even try to put limits on what that would be, on what his best is. It’s going to be fun over time to watch it happen and to be a part of it on a small scale.”

Prescott is coming into a contract year off of a season where he completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 3,855 yards, 28 total touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Prescott’s edge — even in offseason work — has been noticeable. And Dak does it himself, Kitna said. Prescott wants to be the best and doesn’t need hand-holding.

“The thing that jumps out and I’ve said this multiple times: He wants to be the best,” Kitna told reporters. “A lot of people say that. I just feel like you can watch somebody. You don’t really care about what they say. Just watching people. You watch Jason Witten and you’re like, ‘There’s a guy who wants to be the best tight end. Still.’ Dak is similar. He doesn’t need to be poked and prodded but he wants to be poked and prodded and pushed. So it’s fun.”

Head coach Jason Garrett also had high praise the progression the former fourth round pick during OTAs last week.

“He’s accomplished a lot in his career so far, but he has this edge about him that he wants to be great,” Garrett said. “He comes into this building every day with that desire. And when you have that approach, you’re going to get better.”

Prescott will be tossing the ball to the likes of Amari Cooper, Jason Witten, Michael Gallup this season, as well as veteran addition Randall Cobb.