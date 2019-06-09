Custom Cleveland Browns Car Shows Serious Dedication [PHOTO]

There’s something just so iconic about the Cleveland Browns‘ colors that they’ll look good on anything, especially when you add in the classic helmet stripe fans have come to know and love.

One car owner simply couldn’t get enough, leading to what might be the smoothest looking Browns paint job on a mid-size SUV — ever.

Reddit user ToadallyTerrific posted this photo of a Subaru they stumbled upon in the Florida Keys, a long way from Cleveland.

The owner of this car took to heart the words head coach Freddie Kitchens said at his introductory press conference.

“If you do not wear brown and orange, you do not matter,” Kitchens said

What can’t be seen in the photo is the large bandwagon that the car — which has the license plate “2 Mutt” — is pulling full of new fans jumping on for what is anticipated to be a historic 2019 season.

This is not the first Browns-themed car to make headlines this offseason.

Amid some offseason drama, Odell Beckham Jr. showed off his team spirit with his custom Rolls-Royce.

Cleveland Browns Gaining Momentum As Super Bowl Contender

Not too long ago, betting on the Browns to make the playoffs — or win a game — was a tremendous long shot.

But now, after acquiring stars Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon and Kareem Hunt in the offseason to combine forces with a young core than includes Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett, Cleveland is being considered a legit Super Bowl contender.

The Browns have even been the second most bet on team to win the Super Bowl this offseason, behind only the Chicago Bears, according to Caesars Palace.

Bears are the most popular bet to win the Super Bowl 👀 (via @CaesarsPalace) pic.twitter.com/2qCdWviSeT — B/R Betting (@br_betting) May 29, 2019

This has led to oddsmakers posting some interesting lines and there may be an opportunity to capitalize. Currently, Oddschecker has the Browns listed at +1,500 to win the Super Bowl.

The team’s regular season win total has also steadily climbed, now sitting at 9.5. The Browns have not won 10 games since 2007 under Romeo Crennel.

Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield Getting on the Same Page

The biggest offseason addition for the Browns was Odell Beckham Jr., who was acquired via blockbuster trade with the New York Giants.

The Browns gave up a first and third round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers to land OBJ.

After some offseason drama stemming from missed OTAs, Beckham reminded everyone why he’s an elite WR at Browns minicamp, showing off some fancy footwork and patented one-handed grabs in practice.

Here he is again, this time juking both Joe Schobert and Denzel Ward. pic.twitter.com/35E2AVVBlJ — Tim Bielik (@timbielik) June 5, 2019

Over the span of Beckham’s first five years in the league, he’s caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games.

Beckham has not been shy about his expectations with his new team.