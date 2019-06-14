Dak Prescott Contract Is Cowboys’ No. 1 Priority [REPORT]

Dak Prescott needs a new deal, and the Dallas Cowboys are not taking the situation lightly.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday on NFL Network that the quarterback’s contract is the team’s top to-do this offseason heading into training camp at the end of July.

“This is priority No. 1 for them going forward into training camp,” Rapoport said. “They have a couple other big ones. Amari Cooper is another deal they’d like to do, and Ezekiel Elliott would like a new deal as well.”

Prescott — who is currently entering the final year of his four-year bargain rookie contract — has been nonchalant about how the progress has been going, even sporting a Cowboys hat to accentuate his laid back look.

“It happens when it happens,” he said. “I’ve got my cowboy hat on, so I’m a Cowboy – we’ll say that.”

Dak Prescott Set For Big Pay Day

Prescott — a former fourth round pick — is due to make just $2 million this year and the Cowboys have enjoyed quite the bargain since he took the reigns from Tony Romo as the starter. Prescott didn’t make more than $630,000 in his previous three years in the league.

Rapoport also commented on what the money figure could look like for Prescott, adding that the Cowboys’ NFC East rival set the market when they signed quarterback Carson Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension earlier this offseason.

“Just judging from the Carson Wentz deal that came about a week or so ago, it would not be a surprise at all if he got $30 million per year,” Rapoport said. “That essentially is where the market is right now for these young, really, really good quarterbacks.”

Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott Also Need Deals From Dallas

Prescott is not the only Cowboy coming off his rookie contracts and needing to get paid.

NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott and Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper also in search of new deals as well.

Elliott has led the league in rushing two out of his first three seasons and is the centerpiece of the Dallas offense.

Last year, Elliott had a monster workload, with 304 rushes — 43 more than any other player — to go with 77 catches, collecting 2,001 yards from scrimmage.

First-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has said it will be a focus to hopefully taper back on Elliott’s touches to keep him fresh for postseason play.

“At the end of the day, we want to get him as many touches as we can. At the same time, you got to recognize what a 16-plus game season is,” Moore told reporters. “We’ll see how it progresses (with the other RBs), but if we can get it to Zeke, we’re gonna get it to Zeke.”

Cooper racked up 725 yards and six touchdowns receiving in nine games with the Cowboys last season. That included a 217-yard, three touchdown performance against NFC East rival Philadelphia in Week 14.

According to Calvin Watkins of The Athletic, Cooper is looking for one of the largest contracts at the WR position.

