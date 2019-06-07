DeMarcus Lawrence Calls Out Carson Wentz After Extension

Carson Wentz got paid and DeMarcus Lawrence got hungrier.

After the Eagles announced a four-year contract extension for Wentz on Thursday, Lawrence jumped on Twitter to let him know that he’ll be extra juiced to get after him this season.

“The richer they get, the better it feels when we humble they a**,” the Cowboys 27-year-old defensive end wrote.

Wentz is making some major dough — reportedly $128 million over four years, including $107 million in guarantees — so it’s no surprise some of division rivals are salty.

“Can’t even explain to you how excited I am right now to be a part of this great city for this many more years. It means the world to me,” Wentz said in a video after the deal was announced. “From the moment I got drafted here, I knew this place was special. I knew they had the most passionate fans in the world in all of sports, and I knew we had the opportunity to build something truly special. To be cemented here for this much longer means the world to me.”

The Cowboys went 2-0 against the Eagles last year and advanced to the divisional round before falling to the eventual NFC champion L.A. Rams, 30-22.

Wentz is 2-3 against Dallas in his career.

Lawrence inked his own extension in April, so him and Wentz will be inextricably linked as division rivals.

The Cowboys DE is also making the big bucks, $105 million over five years. His $65 million guaranteed was the most first-year cash included in a non-QB contract in NFL history.

The two have a bit of history. Back in 2017, Wentz was fined for a low hit on Lawrence during a fumble return on a two-point try.

Carson Wentz Gets Paid

Wentz was the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft. The quarterback has thrown for 10,152 yards and 70 touchdowns since arriving in Philadelphia, but has had injury issues.

He was sidelined with a torn ACL when Nick Foles led the Eagles to their first ever Super Bowl victory in 2017, and missed the end of last year with a back injury.

That was not to scare off the Eagles from inking him to an extension.

EXCLUSIVE: Behind-the-scenes look at Carson Wentz's contract "negotiations" pic.twitter.com/d7j3L4TiA4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 6, 2019

The teams play in Dallas on Oct. 20 and on Dec. 22 in Philadelphia in a late-season game that could have division title implications.