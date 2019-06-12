Dak Prescott Gets Into Altercation At Cowboys Practice

The competition has been heated at Dallas Cowboys minicamp. So much so that Dak Prescott had to be separated from a teammate during Wednesday’s practice.

According to Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, Prescott kept the ball on a read option play and was met near the line of scrimmage by safety Jeff Heath.

Machota said there was some jawing before teammates stepped in and separated the two.

On the following series, Dak Prescott kept on a read-option and was met near the line of scrimmage by Jeff Heath. There was some brief jawing and a little shoving between the two. Teammates stepped between https://t.co/SQCS7Ik5zc — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 12, 2019

A little competition never hurt anybody, right?

Prescott has established himself as a team leader, but has always played with a chip on his shoulder as a former fourth round pick.

Prescott’s serious demeanor this minicamp has been noted by the players and coaches around the Cowboys. Prescott is seeking a new contract and has show a desire to improve and be among the league’s top QBs.

Quarterbacks coach said Dak doesn’t need any hand holding on his path to improvement, but said the QB doesn’t mind competition in practice, which is exactly what Health is bringing.

“The thing that jumps out and I’ve said this multiple times: He wants to be the best,” Kitna said. “A lot of people say that. I just feel like you can watch somebody. You don’t really care about what they say. Just watching people. You watch Jason Witten and you’re like, ‘There’s a guy who wants to be the best tight end. Still.’ Dak is similar. He doesn’t need to be poked and prodded but he wants to be poked and prodded and pushed.”

Heath was an undrafted player, and said that’s what propels his fire on the field.

“I’ve had the mentality that everyday could be my last day,” Heath told reporters on Wednesday. “Every chance I get, I try to play to the best of my ability. This year is no different.”

Dak Prescott & Jeff Heath exchanged shoves after the safety stopped the QB on a red zone run, but it quickly subsided. “I mean, Dak is one of my best friends on the team,” Heath said. “He’s got the same mentality that defenders have. I like that he reacted that way.” — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) June 12, 2019

Health maintained that while they had a spat, him and Prescott are tight.

“I mean, Dak is one of my best friends on the team,” Heath said. “He’s got the same mentality that defenders have. I like that he reacted that way.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott and safety Jeff Heath had a minor disagreement during Wednesday’s minicamp practice that had them face to face for a few seconds after Heath came up to stop Prescott on a zone read near the line of scrimmage. Before long it… https://t.co/eH1nJiBga9 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 12, 2019

ESPN Todd Archer said the other players said the altercation was no big deal after practice.

““When things get competitive like that it brings out the competitive juices in everybody and that makes practice really fun,” receiver Amari Cooper said.

Some casual trash talk has been present at the camp. Veteran linebacker Sean Lee has been going at it with Jason Witten, although it’s all in good fun.

“He’s a Hall of Famer on the field, off the field and as a trash talker,” Lee told NFL Network reporter Jane Slater. “He’s going to challenge you in every way possible. And when he does, he’s going to talk trash and let you know. When you come into practice you have to prepared for his intensity.”

Cowboys minicamp continues through Thursday.

