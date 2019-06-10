Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Looks Like a Beast in Madden 20

Ezekiel Elliott has established himself as a top tier back with the NFL, taking home the rushing title in two of his three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, “Zeke” and his signature “Feed Me” celebration are being immortalized in video game form.

Earlier this week, EA showed off clips from the latest iteration of its wildly popular football game, Madden 20. One of the clips shows the signature animation for the Cowboys running back.

Madden NFL 20 signature animation for Zeke – Feed me, first down pic.twitter.com/UCuarNNvNf — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) June 8, 2019

As Elliott’s star rose in the NFL, fans around the league got hungrier for the celebration.

“It’s crazy,” Elliott told ESPN ahead of the Pro Bowl in 2017. “It just shows you how much influence you can have. It’s cool to see so many people doing it.”

Elliott credits current Kansas City Chiefs running back and his former Ohio State teammate Carlos Hyde for coining the move. It was how they would tell their Buckeye coaches they were ready for more carries.

Follow the Heavy Dallas Cowboys page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown told the Dallas Morning News’ Jon Machota that he didn’t know what was going on at first, but Elliott was rolling so there was no reason to stop the feast.

“I didn’t even know what it was, so I asked him about it,” Brown said. “He said, ‘It’s just my thing,’ so I was like roll with it.”

The last Cowboy player to grace the cover of the game was Terrell Owens for Madden 19’s Hall of Fame Edition.

Before that, you’d have to go all the way back to 1995 and the Super Nintendo to find a Dallas player on the cover. That year, Cowboys offensive tackle Erik Williams joined the 49ers Karl Wilson and the game’s namesake, John Madden, on the cover.

This year, reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is the cover athlete. Mahomes wowed in his first year as the starter the Kansas City, throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns during the regular season and leading the Chiefs to their first AFC championship game since 1993.

“It is awesome and definitely a full circle moment for me,” Mahomes said during an interview with The Associated Press before the cover was revealed.

The wildly popular game is due to be released on Aug. 2.

READ NEXT: The Cleveland Browns’ Rating In Madden 20 Is Shocking