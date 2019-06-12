Dallas Cowboys Reveal Role For Randall Cobb

One of the winners of the first day of Dallas Cowboys minicamp was Randall Cobb.

The veteran wide receiver — who had spent his first eight NFL season with the Green Bay Packers — looked to have solid chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott as he snagged passes on the first day of camp.

Coming from Green Bay, Cobb knows a thing or two about building good QB-WR chemistry. He was one of Aaron Rodgers’ go-to guys during his time with the Packers.

“I mean that’s one of my good friends,” Cobb told USA Today’s Jori Epstein of his relationship with Rodgers. “Football aside, that’s always going to be a good friend.”

Cobb — who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round — agreed on a one-year, $5 million deal with the Cowboys in the offseason.

Cobb, who is 28, ranks sixth in Packers franchise history with 470 receptions, and 11th in both receiving yards (5,524) and receiving touchdowns (41).

His a career year came in 2014, a Pro Bowl campaign where he recorded 1,287 yards and 12 TDs. He’s declined in production since.

However, the Cowboys are looking for Cobb to get back on track in his new, warmer home.

It was initially believed that Cobb would be a replacement for Cole Beasley. The long-time Dallas slot receiver jetted for for the Bills on a four-year, $29 million deal.

If Tuesday was any indication, he should be able to do so, and they Cowboys plan to use him in a variety of ways.

“He’s smart enough to play every position,” Cowboys wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal said. “We can put him anywhere because he’s that guy.”

Prescott is on the same page when it comes to that idea.

“Let him do everything,” Prescott told USA Today. “He’s got film of doing all those things and doing all those things really well. If we’re not utilizing all his athleticism and all his versatility, we’re cheating him as a player and not getting everything we want as an offense.”

For Cobb, his first order of business is building what he had with Rodgers — unparalleled chemistry.

Cowboys WR Randall Cobb had a nice one-handed grab while coming across the middle in 2-minute — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 11, 2019

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Prescott ended the two-minute work with a terrific touchdown pass to Cobb.

“The biggest thing for me is just continuing to build chemistry with him,” Cobb said. “We’re both very open about talking through things … The more communication we have, the more we’ll be on the same page.”

It was a huge improvement over OTAs, where Cobb admitted to feeling “lost” as he found his rhythm with his first new team in the NFL.

“I didn’t know where to go after each drill, each station,” Cobb told ESPN. “So I’m just looking around, seeing where the other receivers are and finding my way around.”

Cobb missed seven games last season with a hamstring ailment, but has looked healthy so far. If he can stay on the field, he will be given the opportunity to be a difference make next to Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup in the passing game.