Cole Beasley Rips Dallas Cowboys, Feels ‘More Important’ With Bills

Cole Beasley found a new home with the Buffalo Bills, signing a free agent deal with the team this offseason.

But Beasley — who spent his first seven years in the league with the Dallas Cowboys after signing as an undrafted free agent — can’t stop talking about his former team.

In a new piece by The Athletic’s Tim Graham, Beasley details his disdain for the Cowboys, calling himself “salty” about the situation.

“I don’t even want to bring up Dallas anymore, really,” he said. “Every time I bring them up, it’s like I’m salty I’m not there.”

Beasley signed a four-year, $29 million deal with Buffalo in the offseason. Dallas wanted Beasley back, but not at that price tag, especially after spending a first round pick to acquire Amari Cooper from the Raiders.

Cooper is among the Dallas players still in search of a new deal, as well as quarterback Dak Prescott.

Cole Beasley gets $17 million over the first two years of his deal with Buffalo, $14.4 million guaranteed. The #Cowboys wanted him back, but didn't come strong enough with the offers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2019

In The Athletic piece, Beasley takes many veiled shots at the Cowboys and the play calling, which he has been critical of in the past.

“I feel I can do damage in a system like this,” Beasley said. “A receiver in this offense is way more important than it was in my last offense. There’s a lot more variety in what I’m doing here.”

#Bills WR Cole Beasley is working his way back from surgery, but he's excited to start practicing with Josh Allen. Beasley believes he'll be ready for training camp. "Dude's a heck of an athlete. Might be the best athlete I've ever played with at quarterback." @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/goP8pkNrL3 — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) June 4, 2019

Beasley — who has never had 1,000 yards or over five touchdowns in a season in his career — continued on a tirade with the Cowboys in the crosshairs.

“I’m just glad to be here,” Beasley said, “where it’s 100 percent about ball and not a show or a brand. It’s purer here. I’m proud to be part of something like that.”

This may be linked to comments Beasley had made previously about his lack of targets in the offense being linked to the front offense wanting to promote certain players.

“Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to,” Beasley tweeted. “I haven’t been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I’m not sure. More balls come my way in 2 minute (sic) drill where nothing is planned. “I don’t need the ball all the time. Just more than 3 targets a game. Is 5 to 8 targets a game at least too much to ask?”

The Cowboys and Bills play on Nov. 28 in Dallas. Beasley will do his best to show Dallas what they’re missing, but he’ll likely do it with a smattering of “boos” serving as the soundtrack.

