Dan Snyder Cruising Cannes for Title Sponsor on New Redskins Stadium

Are the Redskins finally ready to break ground on a new stadium? According to New York Post, Redskins owner Dan Snyder pulled up to Cannes Lions in his $180 million yacht looking for a title sponsor.

Per Page Six’s Emily Smith, Snyder parked Lady S — the owner’s brand new 3,000-ton, $180 million mega-yacht that measures 100 yards in length — alongside the sea wall opposite Palais because it was too large to dock at Port du Cannes. Interesting side note, the Lady S is the only yacht in the world fitted with an IMAX cinema inside.

Snyder, who is worth an estimated $2.2 billion, has been looking to move the Redskins from their current stadium outside Washington, D.C. (FedEx Field is located in nearby Landover, Maryland) to within the city limits, preferably on the old RFK Stadium site in downtown Washington. According to Page Six, Snyder hosted a dinner party Monday night and openly lobbied for a title sponsor.

“Dan and his team are here to find a title sponsor for the new stadium for the Redskins, and they are taking meetings with brands and marketers,” sources told Smith.

The Redskins have been trying to find a title sponsor for a new stadium for several years, but many investors are wary of getting involved with Snyder due to his refusal to change the team name. The Redskins moniker has come under intense scrutiny for being offensive and racist toward Native Americans. Snyder has repeatedly and arrogantly refused to budge on his position, claiming the franchise has used the name since the club’s founding in 1932. The Redskins even took to Twitter in 2014 for a PR stunt that backfired.

Meanwhile, the Redskins have been a train wreck on the football field for much of Snyder’s tenure. The team has missed the playoffs in 21 of the last 26 seasons, including 15 of the 20 seasons under Snyder’s leadership.

In 2018, they owned the sixth-worst attendance numbers in the NFL, 27th out of 32 teams at 61,028 people per game. Washington’s average local TV rating, at 17.0 in 2018, has declined by more than 31% since 2012.

The Redskins are under contract at FedEx Field through 2028, so there isn’t a rush to find a title sponsor. However, it does feel like the clock is ticking with the team unable to put a winning product out on the field.

The Redskins-Eagles Rivalry in Retrospect

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins are division rivals, with the Redskins leading the overall series (86-77-5). The height of the NFC East rivalry came in 1990 in the infamous “Body Bag Game” when at least nine Redskins players were injured, prompting one Eagles player to shout, “Hey, do you guys need more body bags?” Back then, Buddy Ryan was coaching the Eagles and Joe Gibbs was guiding the Redskins.

New Eagle and former Redskins Zach Brown attempted to renew the rivalry last week when he dished the dirt on Washington’s paranoia about Philadelphia.

“That’s all they talk about there [in Washington],” Brown told reporters. “The Eagles, all this and all that.’ The Eagles, they’re worried about – we’re worried about – winning a championship here. There’s nothing wrong with a little revenge, but … it’s different. It’s a different mentality as far as that goes, it really is.”

