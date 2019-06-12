Dayna Douros, Ryan O’Reilly’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

One of the biggest stars of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs is St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly, and whether or not his team brings home the trophy after Game 7 against the Boston Bruins, afterward, he will go home to his beautiful wife, Dayna Douros.

Ryan and Dayna first met while they were teenagers, however, things didn’t turn romantic until years later. Before they tied the knot on June 30, 2018, the longtime couple welcoming their first child together in 2017, which Ryan said forever changed his hockey career. “It’s definitely different when you’ve got a little baby at home. You get in, you do what you have to do, and then you get out of there.”

Dayna will be in Boston for Game 7 on Wednesday night to cheer on her husband, who if the Blues win, is a top candidate for the Conn Smyth Cup. In addition to being a mom, and Ryan’s No. 1 fan, she has her own career as a certified yoga instructor, and is into extreme fitness sports.

Here’s what you need to know about Dayna Douros O’Reilly….

1. The Couple Welcomed Son Jameson in 2017

If there was an event for best #NHLAllStar baby, lil O'Reilly would win. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/W2p6tDgFId — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 26, 2019

Before tying the knot, Dayna and Ryan welcomed their first child, Jameson Keane O’Reilly on December 23, 2017. To be there for the birth, Ryan skipped a game in Carolina and flew home to Buffalo, as he was playing for the Sabres at the time. The hockey player made it to the hospital to join his very pregnant fiancée Dayna Douros with two hours to spare.

“There’s nothing like it,” O’Reilly told the Buffalo News four days after meeting his son. “Seeing him born, I was bawling my eyes out watching this little person come to life and just seeing a little piece of us. You can’t explain it. It’s one of the most incredible feelings there is…. It was just something that is life-changing.”

2. Dayna is a Yoga Instructor

Ryan’s wife is a certified yoga instructor in Denver. She received her certification from the Samahdi Center, where both Dayna and Ryan take classes regularly. She also credits the meditative practice as being a stronghold for their relationship.

“My whole life revolves around [yoga], and we both bring it everywhere we go,” Dayna told the Denver Post. “Ryan brings it into his hockey, but it translates into our everyday life. He’s always pretty calm and under control, and I’d say I’m very similar.”

3. One Day After Their Fairy Tale Wedding, Ryan Got Traded to St. Louis

Ryan and Dayna had their picture perfect wedding day on June 30, 2018, and on July 1, he found out that he was being traded to the St. Louis Blues. He told NHL.com, “I was just having a day with family and everyone together,” O’Reilly said of that Sunday. “I get a call and, yeah, I’m going to St. Louis. It was a big thing in my personal life and then another big chance [in the NHL]. I knew something was going to happen, I just didn’t know where, and it couldn’t have worked out better.”

4. She’s Canadian Like Ryan

While Dayna spent her childhood living in Maui, Hawaii, before moving to live in Denver, Colorado, she was born in Toronto. And while her husband’s career moves him from city to city, Ryan was drafted and played for six season for the Colorado Avalanche before he was traded to the Buffalo Sabres, who signed him to a 7-year $52 million contract, Dayna and their son remains at their home in Denver.

It wasn’t until 2018 that he was traded to St. Louis, where Dayna and son Jameson are regular seen cheering Ryan on during games.

5. Dayna is Into Extreme Sports

In addition to yoga, Dayna complete a marathon in 2015, and back in 2008, she went bungee jumping off a snowy mountain in Whistler.

