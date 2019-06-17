Dez Bryant Agrees With Cole Beasley’s Criticism Of Cowboys

Earlier this month, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley came out of the woodwork and criticized the Dallas Cowboys — his former team — for the way the offense was run.

When asked about the Bills’ offense, Beasley supplied this quote to The Athletic’s Tim Graham.

“I feel I can do damage in a system like this,” Beasley said. “A receiver in this offense is way more important than it was in my last offense. There’s a lot more variety in what I’m doing here.”

Now, another former Cowboys star is getting behind Beasley’s comments. Dez Bryant let his opinion be known about his former teammate’s thought on Twitter.

“Well he’s not wrong so don’t criticize him for being honest… he didn’t say not one negative thing about the boys,” Bryant responded to a tweet about Beasley’s comments.

Well he’s not wrong so don’t criticize him for being honest… he didn’t say not one negative thing about the boys https://t.co/jewNoTj110 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 16, 2019

Bryant had a monster stretch from 2012-14 with the Cowboys, with three consecutive 1,000-yard plus and double-digit touchdown seasons. He hasn’t hit either of those benchmarks since.

When somebody responded to Bryant’s tweet, he noted that he holds so grudges against the Cowboys for releasing him last year and he’s “far from mad.”

“I have no reason to be mad about anything I will forever support the Cowboys,” he said. “Business is business.”

Beasley never had 1,000 yards or over five touchdowns in a season in his career with the Cowboys.

Cole Beasley Rips Dallas Cowboys

In a piece by Graham, Beasley continues to detail his disdain for the Cowboys, calling himself “salty” about the situation.

“I don’t even want to bring up Dallas anymore, really,” he said. “Every time I bring them up, it’s like I’m salty I’m not there.”

Beasley signed a four-year, $29 million deal with Buffalo in the offseason. Dallas wanted Beasley back, but not at that price tag, especially after spending a first round pick to acquire Amari Cooper from the Raiders.

Beasley takes many veiled shots at the Cowboys and the play calling, which he has been critical of in the past.

“Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to,” Beasley tweeted. “I haven’t been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I’m not sure. More balls come my way in 2 minute (sic) drill where nothing is planned.

“I don’t need the ball all the time,” he continued. “Just more than 3 targets a game. Is 5 to 8 targets a game at least too much to ask?”

The Cowboys and Bills play on Nov. 28 in Dallas, so Beasley will get a chance to show Dallas fans what they’re missing. Bryant is on the comeback trail from Achilles injury and is a free agent.

