A former NFL MVP was a prominent part of President Donald Trump’s speech in front of the Faith & Freedom Coalition audience in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Shaun Alexander, the 2005 NFL MVP, was in the crowd as Trump took to the microphone.

“Stand up MVP,” Trump exclaimed while looking around the audience for Alexander. “He gave me his book. I’m going to read the book on the plane. I’m going to Japan right after this, so I’ll be meeting with some nice fellows. Competitive nations — competitors. We’re doing better than any of them.”

Alexander is the author of two books: “Touchdown Alexander: My Story of Faith, Football, and Pursuing the Dream” and “The Walk: Clear Direction and Spiritual Power for Your Life.”

According to PBS, Trump’s speech kicked off a four-day faith conference that highlights top issues for evangelical voters. Trump has called the conference the largest faith-based get-out-the-vote group in the country.

Trump continued to address Alexander at various parts of his speech. While speaking on what he said were historic low unemployment numbers for African Americans, Hispanics and Asian Americans, the president called out to the former MVP again.

“If I was wrong about that, Shaun … before I was even finished there would be headlines,” Trump said. “I have to be very careful, Shaun.”

Trump again noted Alexander while talking about immigration.

“Shaun’s a great person but he’s tough,” Trump said while addressing the crowd on the topic of ICE border patrol and the challenge with immigration.

He even joked about taking on Alexander in a show of strength.

“I said, ‘you think I could take him in an arm wrestling contest?'” the president told the crowd, “and his good friend said, ‘Don’t do it, Mr. President.'”

Alexander had addressed the crowd before Trump, saying, “The greatest title I’ve ever had is being called a child of God.”

Shaun Alexander’s NFL MVP Resume

Alexander finished his career with 9,453 yards and 100 rushing touchdowns. His career season was during his 2005 MVP campaign with the Seattle Seahawks, when he racked up 1,880 yards and a whopping 27 touchdowns. He averaged 117.5 yards per game.

The MVP season was Alexander’s final year rushing for over 1,000 yards. He wouldn’t reach his total from 2005 in his next three years combined. After being released by the Seahawks, Alexander called it quits following his one and only season with the Washington Redskins in 2008.

Alexander hasn’t been a prominent former athlete in politics, but following the 2016 election, the former MVP addressed the changing political landscape on his now defunct podcast Finish the Game.

“This is still America; we’re the greatest country in the world,” Alexander said. “America, I just challenge you all: Whether you voted for Hillary Clinton or whether you voted for Donald Trump, we can all disagree inside the house, but the rest of the world needs to know that we are fully together, all of us … Our job now is to actually make America great again.”