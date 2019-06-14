Drake Has Private Couch on Stage at Jurassic Park for Raptors-Warriors

While Toronto Raptors’ Global Ambassador and rapper Drake didn’t make the trip to the Bay Area to watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals live, he’s got a nice setup back home. It’s become a common theme for a massive number of Raptors fans to go to Jurassic Park and watch the team’s games. Whether they’re playing at home or on the road, fans have flocked to what’s become one of the NBA’s most popular viewing parties.

At various points throughout the playoffs when Toronto is playing on the road, we’ve seen Drake opt to join the fans at Jurassic Park and take his place on stage. But for Game 6 of the series against the Golden State Warriors, he took things to another level with his own private couch.

Even beyond that, as Steve Jones Jr. revealed, Drake was on stage with roughly 15-18 other people and the couch looked to be dedicated to just him.

drake really went to jurassic park to watch on stage with his own private couch and i don't know why but i love it. pic.twitter.com/Vauz8Kf74M — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) June 14, 2019

Follow the Heavy NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

It’s unknown exactly who the others are on stage with Drake, but regardless, the diehard Raptors fan obviously needed some space while watching the team attempt to win their first NBA title.

Drake Addresses Kevin Durant Injury

Drake hasn’t shied away from the spotlight during the Raptors’ impressive playoff run, but one moment which stood out came during Game 5 in Toronto. After Kevin Durant suffered the injury which was later revealed to be a ruptured Achilles tendon, Drake was seen visibly upset and proceeded to console the Warriors star as he was helped off the floor.

Courtesy of ESPN:

Drake consoled Kevin Durant as he walked off in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/05ZpHdL49l — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019

While we’ve seen Drake do a bit of trash talking throughout the postseason, including jawing back-and-forth with Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, it was obvious he felt for Durant after the injury. Shortly after the game, the rapper sent a strong message to KD on Instagram, stating that his only concern was the forward’s well being.

READ NEXT: Drake Reacts Emotionally, Consoles Kevin Durant After Injury [WATCH]