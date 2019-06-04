Aubrey Drake Graham Is Rapper’s Real Name

Drake’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, but his middle name is what most fans know about the rapper. Klay Thompson playfully trolled Drake after Game 2 by calling him Aubrey, the rapper’s given name, after the Raptors lost to the Warriors. The exchange in the tunnel after the game was caught on video as Thompson was in the midst of greeting the Warriors off the court.

“See you in the Bay, Aubrey,” Thompson said, per Complex. “Weren’t talking tonight were ya? With your bum a–.”

Drake did not have much to say in response, other than to compliment the sharpshooter who left the game early with a hamstring injury.

“You played nice tonight,” Drake noted, per Complex.

Drake is from Toronto, Canada and admitted he initially felt pressure to “sound American.” Now that Drake has established himself as one of the most popular rappers in the world, he feels free to embrace his Canadian accent.

“It’s actually funny because I think when I first came in the industry, I think I felt this pressure to ‘Be American’ and sound American,” Drake explained, per iHeart Radio. “I think now that we are all so proud to be from Toronto, we start talking more like how we talk.”

Drake Identifies Himself as Jewish

One thing that some fans may not know about Drake is that he identifies himself as Jewish. Drake’s mom, Sandi Graham, is Jewish and the rapper recently told Yahoo that he still embraces Judaism.

“I identify as Jewish,” Drake told Yahoo. “I am a person who, you know, I talk to God. I just try to live a very good life, to be a good person. I’m not necessarily extremely religious, but my mom and I always do the high holidays together.”

Drake & Draymond Green Had Dinner Together After Their Game 1 Exchange

Drake got in a heated exchange with Draymond Green as the Warriors exited the court in Game 1. Drake appeared to call Green “trash”, but the Warriors big man was later complimentary of the rapper.

“He’s worked his ass off to be who he is,” Green noted to NBC Sports. “I think we all know when you do that, you get more leash than others. I think there’s so much talk, and the NBA needs to — no, they don’t. He worked to be who he is. You should get more leash. But I don’t mind it. It’s fun for me.”

NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Green and Drake were seen having dinner together at a Toronto hot spot after Game 1.

The Cactus Club Cafe’s downtown location sits just 1 kilometer from Scotiabank Arena, and features three levels of dining, paintings by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol, and a popular patio rooftop deck. It was there that Warriors forward Draymond Green, teammate Alfonzo McKinnie and an extended party stepped into a private room adjacent to that rooftop deck Friday night with a special guest: Rapper and Raptors superfan Drake.

Drake may be talking a lot of trash to the Warriors, but the rapper has a good relationship with many of the Golden State players. As long as the Raptors and Warriors are squaring off for an NBA championship, we can expect more trash talk between Aubrey and players.