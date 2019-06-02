Drake’s Warriors Tattoos: Arm Band Confirms Steph Curry & Kevin Durant Ink

There had been speculation that Drake has Golden State Warriors tattoos featuring Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. Prior to the NBA finals, Heavy laid out the pretty strong evidence and photos that show the rapper has Curry and Durant’s jersey numbers tattooed on his left arm. Game 1 of the NBA finals essentially confirmed that the rapper does have Warriors tattoos as Drake wore an armband to cover up the numbers.

It was not just a fashion statement for Drake as hardly anyone wears an armband on their bicep, and the rapper has other tattoos that he did not cover up. Drake’s tattoos feature the No. 30 for Curry with “gifted” inscribed underneath, and he also has the No. 35 with “snipe” written under it. Durant’s social media handles are Easy Money Sniper.

Drake has an affinity for the Warriors and has referenced a number of Golden State players in his lyrics. He wore a Kevin Durant Warriors jersey at a Bay area concert. Drake may love the Warriors, but that has not stopped him from trolling the team hard during the NBA finals.

“Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!! username: DraymondShouldntWear23,” Drake posted on Instagram after Game 1.

Drake showed up to Game 1 wearing a Dell Curry jersey which was a subtle troll at the younger Curry. The rapper was seen calling Draymond Green trash, but it does not appear that there is any animosity between the two.

“We was talking s–t,” Green told NBC Sports Bay Area. “And we live in a day and age where people — we live in a soft-ass world to where everything is a problem, and everything is a major issue. That’s the world we live in today, and so when someone sees people talking s–t to each other, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, they hate each other,’ but it’s the typical overreaction into everything that’s overreacted to in today’s day in age.”

Aside from the Warriors Tattoos, Drake’s Other Tats Include Rihanna, a Set of Praying Hands & the Houston Astros Logo

Drake has a number of additional tattoos including one of Rihanna’s face, per Toronto Life. The rapper also has tattoos that pay homage to Toronto including the number 6 and the iconic CN Tower made out of musical notes. Drake has the Houston Astros logo on his shoulder which is a nod to his love for the city.

There are tattoos to honor his family as well as fallen singer Aaliyah. Drake also has a tattoo of his OVO record label’s owl logo. According to Toronto Life, Drake has at least 25 tattoos. Drake has a random Jack-O-lantern which could point to the significance of October to Drake as Toronto Life detailed.

Besides the obvious (jack-o-lanterns are awesome), no one knows for certain. The pumpkin could represent Calabassas—the Spanish word for “pumpkin” and California neighbourhood where Drake lives. It’s also a symbol of October, Drake’s birth month.

Here are some additional photos of a few of Drake’s tattoos.