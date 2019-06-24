Eagles Fans Don’t Measure Up to Cowboys, Patriots [REPORT]

Philadelphia Eagles fans aren’t the best in football, according to a new study from a Georgia university. Emory University’s Goizueta School of Business attempted to rank every fan base in the NFL through statistical analysis. The story first appeared on Yahoo! Sports.

The mathematical formula, which took into account “fan and social equity,” graded the Dallas Cowboys at No. 1. They were followed by the New England Patriots at No. 2 and the Eagles at No. 3. Apparently, Eagles fans fell short in the fan equity category, which judges how well fans support their team financially, in terms of buying tickets and merchandise. Perhaps that score will increase now that the Eagles are charging fans to attend training camp practices.

While the Cowboys, Eagles, Patriots (and the Giants came in fourth) were ranked as the best fans in the league, there were some surprises at the bottom. The Los Angeles Rams were dead last, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles fared best in the road equity category, a measuring stick for how well the team draws a crowd in away games. They have made a habit of taking over rival stadiums in recent years, including Minnesota for the Super Bowl and Canton, Ohio for Brian Dawkins’ enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

.@Eagles fans keeping it 💯 while waiting for the Super Bowl Theater which currently highlights last season and the Eagles #SuperBowl victory #FlyEaglesFly #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/15lugILQWs — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 4, 2018

There are already reports that hotels in Miami are booking fast for their December 1 showdown against the Dolphins, with packages selling quickly for a number of the team’s dedicated supporter groups.

Eagles fans have been known to impact road games with their raucous cheers being heard on the playing field. Back in 2017, Carson Wentz famously called out the hometown faithful for taking over StubHub Center, the temporary home of the Los Angeles Chargers and saying “hats off to them.”

“I am not surprised by our fans. Honestly, it was unbelievable,” Wentz told reporters. “They travel so well for every game. It is so enjoyable and they make it so fun. It is starting to be the norm almost. Hats off to them. They bring it every game no matter where we are. We are really thankful for those guys.”

McVay said he would consider practicing with silent count this week, after seeing how many Eagles fans were at StubHub for the Chargers game earlier this season. — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) December 5, 2017

That same year, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay decided to practice with a silent count to prepare his squad. The Eagles wound up winning that game 43-35, but they lost Wentz for the season. Philadelphia got the last laugh when they won the Super Bowl.

