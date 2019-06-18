No Free Ride: Eagles Charging Fans to Visit Training Camp

The Eagles are switching up the way fans can experience training camp this year. For the first time, the team will hold only one open practice for the public at Lincoln Financial Field. It will take place on August 4 at 7 p.m. and tickets will cost $10, with proceeds going to benefit the Eagles Autism Challenge.

The Eagles will begin training camp on July 24 when players are expected to report. The first full team practice is scheduled for July 25 at the NovaCare Complex. Tickets for the lone open practice are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

The evening’s festivities will honor the armed forces as part of Military Appreciation Night. The Eagles announced the news in a press release stating their “overall commitment to advancing autism research.”

As the team continues to build upon its fundraising efforts and overall commitment to advancing autism research, individual tickets for the public practice at Lincoln Financial Field will be $10 per ticket.One hundred percent of the ticket proceeds will support the highest quality and most impactful autism research to improve the lives of affected individuals and families now, as well as foster the acquisition of knowledge, technologies, and discoveries that will bring new opportunities in the future.

The story was first reported Tuesday by ESPN’s Tim McManus. Last year, the Eagles hosted two open practices at Lincoln Financial Field. That number has now dropped to one. While some fans may balk at being charged $10 to attend a training camp session, keep in mind that the money is going to the team’s official charity partner and help autism research.

The Eagles have long held open practices for their fans over the years and they have been extremely well attended. Back in 2004, approximately 25,000 fans showed up to cheer on mercurial wide receiver Terrell Owens when training camp was held at Lehigh University.

The number of open practices has dwindled significantly in recent years, going from 18 in the Lehigh days and down to five in 2013 when Chip Kelly brought it to the NovaCare Complex. Last year, the Eagles hosted two open practices at Lincoln Financial Field. That number has now dropped to one.

The organization clearly did not want to upset their rabid fan base. While access to training camp has been cut across the NFL, there are only two teams that don’t offer free tickets to open practices: the Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN, the decision was a tough one for the organization to pull the trigger on.

The merits of this decision have been debated inside the building, per multiple sources, given that training camp access has already decreased significantly in recent years and because these free sessions are often to the benefit of lower-income families who want to connect with the team but can’t afford game tickets. Ultimately, the desire to further the team’s charitable efforts won out.

Again, 100% of the proceeds will go to the Eagles Autism Challenge charity. The Eagles have raised more than $6 million in the first two years of the program.

