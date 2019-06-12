What We Saw Today at Eagles Minicamp: Carson Wentz Plays Dodgeball

It’s only minicamp, but Avonte Maddox is already turning heads. The second-year cornerback lined up mostly in the slot Wednesday during 11-on-11 drills and made an impressive leaping catch for an interception in trail coverage. The play was a sign of a star in the making, only brightening his halo from a year ago.

Maddox was forced into action last year as a rookie and became a plug-and-play starter after Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby missed time. He was on the field for 540 defensive snaps (52.2%), landing behind only Darby, Rasul Douglas and Malcolm Jenkins in the Eagles’ secondary. He should get increased usage in 2019.

Avonte Maddox INT and then he lets Wentz hear about it. #Eagles “Hey Carson! Thank you for the gift, bro.” — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) June 12, 2019

At Wednesday’s practice, several Eagles players stood out on the field. Safety Andrew Sendejo made a nice interception in traffic and broke up another pass intended for DeSean Jackson. Boston Scott — yes, the guy who might replace Darren Sproles — was cutting on a dime and making defenders miss. His teammates erupted after one “sick jump-cut.”

Boston Scott gets talked about as a potential punt returner, but man he just ripped off a sick jump-cut on an inside run and bounced it quick to the outside. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) June 12, 2019

How about the quarterback? Carson Wentz went 16-of-26 on the afternoon, according to NJ.com. His best throws came on touchdown tosses to Wendall Smallwood and Zach Ertz (the tight end hadn’t left for France yet) in the red zone. He targeted Jackson five times on the day, including hitting him on a deep go route. Wentz also threw two interceptions and played an impromptu game of dodgeball.

Carson Wentz @cj_wentz having some fun with QB Dodgeball at mandatory minicamp #Eagles pic.twitter.com/6FmtvkI618 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 12, 2019

The breaking news from minicamp was the absence of Nelson Agholor as he recovers from a “lower body injury.” Marken Michel got the extra snaps and made the most of them, hauling in five-of-seven targets. Michel, the younger brother of Sonny (Patriots) split the first-team reps with Greg Ward and looked very good for a second straight day.

Was a big Marken Michel day today. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ZWTsWQ5V0h — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) June 12, 2019

Back to Agholor, the team expects him to return in time for training camp. Not to worry. The injury doesn’t appear to be serious and the receiver didn’t miss the team’s media day. They are being extra cautious.

“Right now, he’s working through a little lower body [injury], and just want to keep as much rest on him as possible right now and he’ll be ready to go for training camp,” head coach Doug Pederson said.

Jalen Mills was the only player who missed Wednesday’s practice. Agholor was there and watching with a helmet on. Miles Sanders, Shelton Gibson, Brandon Brooks and Corey Clement also stayed on the sideline. The Eagles return to the practice field for the final day of their three-day minicamp.

