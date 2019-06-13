Eagles Announce ‘Everything Matters’ Super Bowl Slogan [WATCH]

Head coach Doug Pederson announced the unofficial slogan for the season: Everything Matters. Pederson then let his players leave minicamp early and enjoy the rest of their summer.

“Everything we do in life matters; you have choices and consequences to those choices.”

“I feel like, as a football team, as coaches and players, even personnel support staff, everybody in the organization — everything we do matters. It matters to winning games or losing games on the football field. I just want to keep kind of reiterating that point to our team, and just getting them to understand that if we jump offsides in practice, we’re probably going to jump offsides in a game. If we don’t do the little things right in practice, we probably won’t do them in a game. Everything that we do matters.”

Pederson let the Eagles players leave minicamp Thursday after an absurdly short 24-minute practice, saying they had worked hard enough and should enjoy the rest of their summer with family and friends. The Eagles will begin training camp on July 25 at the NovaCare Complex and there won’t be any early practices for rookies or selected veterans.

First day of training camp will be July 25. Eagles won't have early practices for rookies/selected vets for second consecutive year. (My opinion: Not much happens in those practices other than getting some work for rookies and seeing how injured players look after recoveries.) — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) June 13, 2019

