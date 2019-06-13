Eagles Close Minicamp with Absurdly Short Practice [WATCH]

That’s a wrap. After three days, the Eagles closed their minicamp Thursday morning with a 24-minute practice. The team will return to the field when they open training camp in late July.

The final practice session was light and mostly uneventful, with the Eagles forced to practice indoors due to rain. There wasn’t too much to see, according to reporters on the scene, but here are a few highlights.

Carson Wentz looked sharp all morning, especially in red-zone drills where he hit receiver Charles Johnson in the back of the end zone for a leaping touchdown. He targeted rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on another one, but cornerback Rasul Douglas broke it up beautifully.

Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz were both there and running through tight-end drills.

DeSean Jackson did not practice and watched from the sideline. Perhaps he had a bit too much cognac at Wednesday night’s celebratory dinner at Barclay Prime.

Backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld looked solid, too. He hit Carlton Agudosi for a diving touchdown in 7-on-7 work. Sudfeld had struggled for much of the three-day minicamp.

That’s it for now, folks. This post will be updated with commentary from head coach Doug Pederson following his press conference.

