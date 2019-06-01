WATCH: Female Streaker Disrupts & Excites at Champions League Final

A streaker disrupted the middle of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Saturday. The woman ran across the pitch in a black one-piece bikini with a thong, creating a ruckus both in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium and on social media.

Liverpool led 1-0 at the time after a Mohamed Salah penalty kick in the second minute. This is still the margin, as the Spurs have managed just one shot on goal so far.

Here’s a sampling of pictures of the woman, plus a video.

WARNING: These images may not be safe for work.

Champion league final streaker 😍😂 they're normally fat geezers 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fTXAdXQdpt — Mark Boyle (@maarkk155) June 1, 2019

30' Since the penalty it's been quite quiet… aside from a streakerhttps://t.co/Nh32ADLSi8 pic.twitter.com/WQLUChOEjI — football.london (@Football_LDN) June 1, 2019

