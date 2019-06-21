Gerald McCoy Emphatically States Carson Wentz is Better Than Dak Prescott [WATCH]

Gerald McCoy played both the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles last season with his now former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The three-time All-Pro defensive tackle got first-hand experience playing against both the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and Eagles QB Carson Wentz.

McCoy — who was released by the Bucs and signed with Carolina Panthers this offseason— joined Undisputed with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe this week and was asked about the NFC East rivals. He mostly danced around the topic of which team was better before landing on the Eagles due to the presence of his former teammate DeSean Jackson.

What he had no qualms about answering was which quarterback he thought was better: Prescott or Wentz.

After declaring the Eagles the better squad, Bayless sets up McCoy with the question, “Are you suggesting Carson Wentz is better than Dak Prescott?”

McCoy responded with a quick, “yes.”

“Before Carson Wentz’s injury, he was going to be the MVP of the league, but then he got injured,” McCoy said. “In pro sports, it is very hard, especially as a mobile quarterback to get that confidence. It took a second to get back in that groove.”

Bayless points out that the Wentz and the Eagles went 0-2 last season against the Cowboys, to which McCoy responds, “Did he lose to Dak or did he lose to that great defense?”

McCoy was a highly-sought after free agent following his release from the Bucs, but decided to stay inside the NFC South and sign with the Panthers. He’s is still one of the top players at the position, but is 31 and he hasn’t been an All-Pro talent since 2014. His last Pro Bowl was in 2017.

Carson Wentz Impacts Dak Prescott Contract Talks

Prescott and Wentz are linked, both coming out in the same 2016 draft and playing in the same division.

While Wentz went No. 2 overall and Prescott was a fourth round pick, both have produced at a high level since entering the league.

Prescott is seeking a long-term extension from the Cowboys this offseason and much of the conversation has been centered on if the fourth-year quarterback is worth top-tier money. Talks got even more complicated this offseason when the Eagles inked Wentz to a massive four-year extension worth reportedly, $128 million with $107 million in guarantees.

Wentz has been hampered by serious injuries the last two seasons and there’s an argument that Prescott has been the better QB of the two through three seasons.

Prescott has started every game through his first three seasons, collecting 10,876 passing yards, 944 rushing yards and 85 combined touchdowns.

Wentz had an MVP-caliber campaign going during his sophomore season before suffering a torn ACL. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl with Nick Foles filling in for the North Dakota State product.

Wentz has passed for 10,152 yards and 70 touchdowns so far in his career with the Eagles.

The most telling stat, however is wins. Since he entered the league, Prescott has a 32-16 regular season record. His 32 victories in his first three seasons are fourth most in NFL history and second overall to only Tom Brady over the past three years, according to the Shreveport Times.

