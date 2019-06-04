Gerald McCoy’s Price Tag Was Too Much For Browns [Report]

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said he wanted McCoy to be “all in” if he came to Cleveland to play alongside the likes of Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson on the defensive line.

“He knows he is going to be playing. I know the more good football players you have, the better you are, the better rotation is, the better you can get after a quarterback in a two minute drive,” Kitchens said. “There is a staggering stat or something like 78 percent of two-minute drives, if you have a sack, give up a sack, anywhere along that way, your chances of scoring goes under 20 percent. He knows when we will want to put pressure on the quarterback. He knows that is what we are going to be about. Hopefully he wants to be a part of it.”

McCoy would have been a luxury for the Browns. Cleveland already has an All-Pro on the D-line in former first overall pick Garrett, and are expecting big things out of third-year DT Larry Ogunjobi. Richardson will occupy the other tackle spot next to Ogunjobi, and is coming off a season where he totaled 49 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 6 TFLs.