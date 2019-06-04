Gerald McCoy’s Price Tag Was Too Much For Browns [Report]

More money, more problems, right?
The Cleveland Browns were one of the top contenders to sign free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, but according to a new report, money was the issue between the two sides, leading the three-time All-Pro to sign with the Carolina Panthers on Monday.
McCoy’s deal with the Panthers is reportedly for 1-year deal and worth roughly $8 million, with a chance to make $10 million or so based on playing time and sack incentives, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.
