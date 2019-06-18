New York Is Not Giving Giants QB Daniel Jones a Chance

New York Giants first round pick Daniel Jones just can’t avoid the boos in his new city — and he hasn’t even thrown a pass yet.

After being relentlessly booed by Giant fans after being taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the year’s NFL Draft, Jones reportedly heard it again on Monday night when at attended a Yankees game and was shown on the big board, according to SNY.

“That’s uncalled for and makes no sense to me. If you thought he should have been drafted later that’s Gettleman’s fault,” WFAN radio host Lori Rubinson tweeted of the situation. “Giants fans should be rooting for Daniel Jones. Very poor form to boo him.”

Despite Eli Manning, 38, not playing at a high level in recent years, Giant fans appear to already be giving up on their new QB.

@BigBlueInteract @GiantInsider the moment when it went so horribly wrong. #NYGiants. Talk about killing the life out of the party pic.twitter.com/sBU3dbalEf — BigBlueVCR (@BigBlueVCR) April 26, 2019

But while the fans in New York aren’t giving Jones much of a shot, it appears his coaches are.

When asked about his quarterback situation at minicamp, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur left the door open for there to be a heated battle for the starting spot between Jones and veteran Eli Manning.

“I think we’re going to play the very best player,” Shurmur told NJ.com. “I know we’re dancing around the words there. Eli is getting ready to have a great year, and Daniel is getting ready to play. We’ll see what happens with it … The players that give our team the best chance to win play. That’s period. We’ve seen Eli do that for a very long time, so we’ll see what happens as we go down the road.”

How Daniel Jones Could Supplant Eli Manning With Giants

Manning struggled last season, recording 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interception, laboring on downfield throws.