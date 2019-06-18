New York Is Not Giving Giants QB Daniel Jones a Chance

New York Is Not Giving Giants QB Daniel Jones a Chance

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

New York Giants first round pick Daniel Jones just can’t avoid the boos in his new city — and he hasn’t even thrown a pass yet.

After being relentlessly booed by Giant fans after being taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the year’s NFL Draft, Jones reportedly heard it again on Monday night when at attended a Yankees game and was shown on the big board, according to SNY.

“That’s uncalled for and makes no sense to me. If you thought he should have been drafted later that’s Gettleman’s fault,” WFAN radio host Lori Rubinson tweeted of the situation. “Giants fans should be rooting for Daniel Jones. Very poor form to boo him.”

Despite Eli Manning, 38, not playing at a high level in recent years, Giant fans appear to already be giving up on their new QB.

But while the fans in New York aren’t giving Jones much of a shot, it appears his coaches are.

When asked about his quarterback situation at minicamp, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur left the door open for there to be a heated battle for the starting spot between Jones and veteran Eli Manning.

“I think we’re going to play the very best player,” Shurmur told NJ.com. “I know we’re dancing around the words there. Eli is getting ready to have a great year, and Daniel is getting ready to play. We’ll see what happens with it … The players that give our team the best chance to win play. That’s period. We’ve seen Eli do that for a very long time, so we’ll see what happens as we go down the road.”

Giants quarterback Eli Manning

How Daniel Jones Could Supplant Eli Manning With Giants

Manning struggled last season, recording 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interception, laboring on downfield throws.

The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback has accomplished quite a bit in what could be a Hall of Fame career. But he’s been on his way down for some time. Among the lowlights of his steady downhill progression includes being replaced by Geno Smith in 2017 and former star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. calling him out on ESPN last year.

“Like I said, I feel like he’s not going to get out the pocket. He’s not — we know Eli’s not running it,” he said. “But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it, yeah, but it’s been pretty safe and it’s been, you know, cool catching shallow and trying to take it to the house. But I’m, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody.”

The Giants have not made the playoffs since 2016.

Jones passed for 8201 yards and 52 touchdowns during his three years at Duke. He also tossed 29 interceptions.

The selection of Jones, 22, made waves in the football world, but the Giants sound impressed so far with what the rookie has done.

“He’s one of those guys that in a pickup game in any sport, you’re probably going to pick him pretty close to the top,” Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula told USA Today.

The NFC East is loaded with young QB talent. Carson Wentz just go re-upped by Philadelphia, and Dak Prescott is expected to get a similar deal this often. In Washington, it appears the Redskins will at some point give Ohio State product Dwayne Haskins — the QB many thought the Giants would select — a shot to start as well.

Eli Manning would be a senior citizen among that group, so the Giants could start thinking about the future sooner than expected.

