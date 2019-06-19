Greedy Williams Shares Emotional Story Behind Signing With Browns

When Greedy Williams signed his rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns, he did so with a heavy heart.

On the day Williams made his arrival in the NFL official, he lost his grandmother, Irma Williams, making the day an emotional rollercoaster ride for more reasons than one for the LSU product.

“It was hard, but I know she was smiling down, knowing that I finally accomplished one of my goals, a dream come true and I know she’s sitting in the sky just smiling big for me,’’ Williams told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “It was a tough moment, but I’ll always remember.”

Williams had an interesting draft path, once being projected as a top-five pick before falling into the second round. Putting his name on the four-year, $6.5 million contract gives him an opportunity to prove the doubters wrong and perform at a high-level for someone who always believed in him.

“It was a lot of emotion going on throughout that day, just going back home, just hugging on my family, everybody just cheering me back up, to come back out here, be great for her.’’

Greedy Williams Thinking Gold Jacket With Browns

Greedy Williams has yet to play his first NFL snap, but the Cleveland Browns rookie corner is setting the bar high for what he wants out of his career.

When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Williams spoke about the experience of visiting the Hall of Fame this week and how he’s using it as motivation going forward.

“I remember my first game, caught an interception and I said, when I get to the NFL level, I want to be a Hall of Famer,’’ Williams told Cleveland.com. “My job isn’t finished until I have a gold jacket. It’s just one of those things me and my stepdad just sit down and talk about.’’

Williams had a breakout minicamp and has eyes on a starting corner spot, proving that he could be the steal of the draft. He credited the team’s group of stellar wide receivers for constantly helping him push his game to the next level in practice.

“You’ve got high-tier guys and that’s just making my game a lot better, matching the speed of how fast receivers are really going to be in the game,’’ he said. “They’re just critiquing me and trying to break every weak spot that I have, just to make it visible on film and I go in the film room and fix it.’’

