Ja Morant’s Real Name: Where Murray State Star’s Nickname Comes From

Ja Morant is one of the most intriguing and exciting young prospects heading to the NBA, and while his real name isn’t ‘Ja,’ it’s unlikely teammates will start calling him anything different. Morant’s nickname doesn’t stem from any wild story or unique topic dating back to his childhood days it seems. Instead, it’s simply a shortened version of his middle name.

Morant’s full name is Temetrius Jamal Morant, and he was born on August 10, 1999. The name ‘Ja’ is simply a shortened version of Jamal, and he’s been called by that throughout his basketball career, even dating back to when he was recruited out of high school.

The former Murray State Racer’s star point guard’s recruitment was an interesting topic as well, considering he flew a bit under the radar, partially due to his size.

Ja Morant’s College Recruitment

While Morant was exceptional in college, he didn’t receive much interest coming out of high school. The electrifying guard out of Sumter, South Carolina was unranked by Rivals, and ESPN. The end result of that was him receiving almost no interest from colleges.

Per the Rivals recruiting page for Morant, he committed to Murray State on September 2, 2016, and did so without taking a visit to the school. The Racers were the only school to show interest in Morant, according to the site, but there’s little question that things worked out well for both sides in this situation.

Morant has spoken previously about his recruitment and it offers some insight into why he may have received little interest coming out of high school. As he told Marc Tracy of The New York Times, he was under 6-foot tall until his senior year. Along with that, Morant apparently couldn’t dunk until he was nearly in college.

