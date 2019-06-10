Jay Glazer Defends Ranking Baker Mayfield Above Super Bowl Winning QBs

If there’s an insider that knows what’s really going on around the NFL, it’s Jay Glazer.

Glazer has a track record of having his scoops land, including being one of the first to say that Odell Beckham Jr. would be dealt from the New York Giants.

He was ridiculed when he said it, but had the last laugh when OBJ ended up landing in Cleveland this offseason in a blockbuster.

The long and short of it is, when Glazer speaks, his opinion is valued — which can’t be said for all who speak on the NFL.

Last week in his NFL mailbag column on The Athletic, Glazer was asked how many quarterbacks he’d take over Baker Mayfield?

Short answer: not many.

Glazer said he’d have Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes above Mayfield, and Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson would be in the mix.

But Baker is right there among the elite, even above a guy like Russell Wilson, in Glazer’s eyes.

He went into a little more detail.

“I have that much faith that Baker Mayfield is going to be a perennial Pro-Bowler for a long time,” Glazer wrote. “The order would likely go Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes…and then Baker. I hold him that high on this list.”

That’s superstar company for the second-year QB.

In his next mailbag, Glazer was asked to clarify, especially the tidbit about Wilson being behind Mayfield.

“Wilson is a hell of a quarterback, he’s a great player, probably a future Hall of Famer,” Glazer wrote. “Still, if you’re giving me the keys to a franchise, I do have faith that Mayfield is going to end up being that much of a star that he’s the type you’ll want to take over other great quarterbacks.”

One person who obviously didn’t agree with Glazer’s take was Fox Sports Radio host and noted Baker-hater Colin Cowherd.

Among other things, Cowherd has cherry-picked Mayfield’s stats strictly against winning teams to validate his point, along with some other inconsequential numbers.

He couldn’t believe Glazer had Baker above the likes of Seattle’s Super Bowl winning quarterback.

“I’m not comfortable with that opinion,” Cowherd said. “Lord.”

Baker Mayfield’s Star Is Bright With Browns

The former No. 1 overall pick by the Browns has shown he’s one of the brightest young quarterbacks in the NFL, even drawing comparisons to Hall of Fame gunslinger Brett Favre.

After taking over for Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3, Mayfield passed for 3,725 yards and had 27 touchdowns — breaking Peyton Manning’s rookie record for TDs.

Mayfield still has a lot to prove, but enters his sophomore season with one of the most talented receiving corps in the league with Beckham, Jarvis Landry, tight end David Njoku and up-and-comer Antonio Callaway at his disposal.

Mayfield said during minicamp that he’s ready to be “the guy” this season for the Browns as a leader.

“This is the time that I looked forward to, being that guy,” Mayfield said.“I’ve got to earn that respect from everybody. We’re going to have new faces in that locker room, and I’ve got to continue to work every day. It’s not like I’m just that guy now. I’ve got to continue to work every day and to show people that I have that same mindset.”

Beckham has said he enjoys seeing his QB have a little bit of swagger and expects big things out of Mayfield.

“I’ve watched Baker since Oklahoma … he’s got an arm,” Beckham told reporters at minicamp this week. “I have to get adjusted to the speed. He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching them from him the first day it was completely different.”

“I think it’s the confidence he carries himself with,” Beckham added about what makes Mayfield special. “You can’t coach that. You have to love that about him.”

Glazer — and Browns fans — are loving it so far.

