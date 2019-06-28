Julian Edelman’s Contract Extension & Salary Information

Julian Edelman, wide receiver for the New England Patriots, is set to appear in a Showtime documentary about his life and career, entitled 100% Julian Edelman.

The 33-year-old Edelman was born and raised in Redwood City, California. A 10-year pro out of Kent State, Edelman was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round, 232nd overall, of the 2009 NFL Entry Draft. New England initially signed Edelman to a four-year contract that paid him just over $460,000 a year, on average.

He signed a 2-year contract extension in May that will keep him in New England through 2021.

He Is Among the Top 40 Highest-Paid WR in the League

The Patriots signed Edelman to a two-year contract extension in May, as reported by the Boston Herald. The deal lets New England retain his services through the 2021 season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent.

According to Spotrac, Edelman’s latest deal was worth $15.5 million, giving the two-year contract an average annual value (AAV) of $7.75 million. Among wide receivers, that’s good enough to rank as the 34th-highest AAV among WR in the National Football League.

Edelman immediately trails the Miami Dolphins’ Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson, the Washington Redskins’ Paul Richardson and the Detroit Lions’ Marvin Jones, all tied for 30th with an $8-million AAV. At the top of the heap is Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., whose five-year, $90 million contract pays him an average of $18 million. For context, he’ll receive more in a single year than Edelman will over the entire course of his extension.

In terms of his teammates, Edelman’s contract carries the highest AAV among wide receivers. Quarterback Tom Brady sets the pace among Patriots players, averaging $15 million per year, followed by cornerback Stephon Gilmore at $13 million and free safety Devin McCourty at $9.5 million.

He Announced ‘I Don’t Want to Be Anywhere Else’

When the terms of his contract extension were announced, Edelman made it clear he’d like to spend the entire duration of his NFL career in New England. The Boston Herald described the deal as “team-friendly,” given that Edelman could likely command a greater salary as a free agent. His willingness to accept less than market value for his services is echoed in his comments made to the media.

“I’m born here in my football career, and I’m gonna have a few more years here. I want to thank the Kraft family, Coach [Bill] Belichick, Nick Caserio and everyone that was involved, my agents, for getting this done. I love being here. I don’t want to be anywhere else, and I’m excited for this upcoming year and I’m excited for this spring to work on our fundamentals and mold our team and keep it going,” Edelman told the Boston Herald after an organized team activity in May.

