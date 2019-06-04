Julian Edelman to Be Featured in Showtime Sports Documentary

Julian Edelman’s star has probably never been brighter. The receiver was named MVP of Super Bowl LII in February, totaling 10 catches for 141 yards in the New England Patriots‘ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. In May, he agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract extension with the team.

Now, Edelman will be getting the documentary treatment. He will be the subject of an upcoming Showtime sports documentary titled 100%: Julian Edelman. The film will premiere June 28 on the premium cable network at 9 p.m. ET.

100%: Julian Edelman is the underdog story of @Edelman11, who overcame injury and controversy to become the 2019 Super Bowl MVP. Premieres Friday June 28th. Only on #Showtime. pic.twitter.com/yQQjfN0DlD — Showtime (@Showtime) June 3, 2019

According to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy, the documentary will follow Edelman’s football career from his days as a junior college quarterback at the College of San Mateo to a three-year stint at Kent State. (During his senior year, Edelman led the Golden Flashes in both passing and rushing.)

But at 5-foot-10, Edelman’s professional future wasn’t going to be at quarterback. The Patriots selected him in the 2009 NFL Draft as a receiver and he’s developed into one of the best in the league. During his nine-year NFL career, he’s caught 499 passes for 5,390 yards and 30 touchdowns.

The film will focus on Edelman’s comeback from a serious knee injury suffered during the 2017 preseason which cost him the entire regular season. His four-game PED suspension to begin the 2018 season will also be covered. A journey from knee injury and PED suspension to Super Bowl MVP is the kind of story that should make for a compelling documentary.

“If you would have told me when I got hurt two years ago that 100% would be the result, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Edelman said in an official statement announcing the project, via Deadline. “Showtime has been amazing. It turns out making movies is a lot of fun.”

Actor Michael Rapaport will narrate the documentary, which will include interviews with athletes and celebrities including Mark Wahlberg, Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders. Edelman’s business partner Assaf Swissa wrote and executive-produced the film.