Justin Rose Remembers Late Dad Ken in Father’s Day Post

Justin Rose is remembering his dad, Ken, on Father’s Day. Rose’s dad died of cancer back in 2002. Ken Rose coached his son in golf and, although he’s been gone for nearly 20 years, the pro-golfer keeps him close to his heart both on and off the green.

“Wishing all the dads out there a very happy Father’s Day. Lucky to have had a dad who was so supportive of my dreams, and to have Leo and Lottie to continue to inspire me,” Justin Rose captioned a throwback photo of him with his dad. Justin also included a picture with his wife and their two children (Leo and Lottie). You can see the Instagram post below.

Rose is in somewhat of a dead heat with Gary Woodland at the U.S. Open. He is set to tee off in Round 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ken Rose Died at the Age of 57 After a Long Battle With Leukemia

Ken Rose bravely battled cancer for several years. He was his son’s very first golf coach and managed to keep his health in check for a few years so that he could watch his son play. According to BBC News, “Ken occasionally caddied for his son during the early stages of his career and was a major influence on his fledgling professional career.”

Ken attended various tournaments and got to see his son play in quite a few career-shaping rounds. Ken was cheering for his boy at the British Masters in June 2002, just a few months before he passed away. This was Justin’s first tournament win in the UK. Ken was also well enough to attend the Open Championship in July of that same year.

“My dad’s not so well and he is the guy I owe most to. He’s put a lot of time, a lot of hours into my game. This win is for him more than anybody,” Justin Rose said at the time.

Ken died in September 2002, at the age of 57. Justin was just 22 years old at the time.

Justin Dedicated His 2013 U.S. Open Win to His Dad

Justin’s dad is never too far from his mind. In 2013, he dedicated his win at the U.S. Open to his late dad in a touching tribute. Just after sinking his last putt on the 18th hole, Justin scooped up his golf ball and pointed to the sky. The moment was captured by photographers and has gone down as one of the most heartfelt in golf history. You can see a photo above.

After the win, Justin Rose spoke a bit about his win and his decision to dedicate it to his late father.

“Father’s Day was not lost on me today. You don’t have opportunities to really dedicate a win to someone you love. And today was about him and being Father’s Day,” he said.

If Justin is able to come out on top after today’s Round 4 of the 2019 U.S. Open, it’s likely he will dedicate the win to his late dad. No matter how today goes, Justin will be thinking of his father.

