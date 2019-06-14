Jordan Cameron, Elin Nordegren’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren and her boyfriend Jordan Cameron are expecting their first child together. The news was first reported on Friday, June 14, by Page Six. The outlet confirmed that Nordegren and Cameron have been dating quietly for the past two years.

Though Cameron played basketball his freshman year of college, he played football for the University of Southern California, transferring there for his sophomore year. Cameron was drafted in the fourth round, 102nd overall, by the Cleveland Browns in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played tight end for the Browns for four seasons before signing with the Miami Dolphins. He retired from the NFL after two seasons in Florida.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He & Nordegren Met in Miami & This Will Be His Second Child

Cameron and Nordegren have been dating quietly for the past two years, according to the Page Six report. The two still have not gone public with their relationship, but Nordegren was spotted out sporting a baby bump at an event not too far from her home in Florida.

“Elin is very private, she has been dating Jordan for a number of years, and they have kept their relationship very under wraps. Her friends are so happy for her because he is wonderful. Elin and Jordan met at Art Basel in Miami a few years [ago], and they are both really happy and excited about the arrival of a new baby,” a source told Page Six.

This will be Cameron’s second child; he is a father to a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, this will be the third child for Nordegren, 39, who has two kids, Sam and Charlie, with her ex, Tiger Woods.

“Both Elin and Jordan have previously said they’d love to have more children, and Elin’s kids with Tiger, Sam and Charlie are really excited about having a new little brother or sister. They are already a happy family. Elin deserves to be with a great guy, and he is just that,” the source added.

2. He Played for the Cleveland Browns & the Miami Dolphins Before Retiring From the NFL in 2017

Cameron had a relatively short career in the NFL. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2011 and spent four seasons in Ohio. In 2013, he was selected for the Pro Bowl. In March 2015, Cameron inked a 2-year, $15 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. He announced his retirement two years later.

During his time playing football, Cameron suffered numerous concussions — four in six seasons, to be exact. For this reason, he decided to hang up his cleats.

“I started thinking about concussions too much. You can’t play football like that,” he told ESPN in March 2017. “If I didn’t get concussions, I’d probably keep playing. It’s one of those things. I can’t risk my mental health in the future. I don’t have any symptoms now. I’m perfectly fine. But they can’t tell me with 100 percent certainty that if I keep playing and I get more concussions, that I’m going to be OK. I’m not risking that at all. There’s nothing more important than your health. It’s just not worth it to me,” he added.

“Do I want to risk even the slightest chance of having a mental disorder or depression, all these things, for a game that has already given me what I wanted to get out of it? The answer is no,” he continued.

3. He Was Born in California & Raised Mormon

Cameron was born in Los Angeles, California. His parents, Cathy and Stan Cameron, raised him and his siblings Mormon. When it came time for him to go to college, Cameron enrolled at Brigham Young University, a school in Provo, Utah, run by the Church of Latter-Day Saints. During his freshman year, he played basketball, but he ended up getting the attention of USC’s then-football coach Pete Carroll, who noticed him catching passes from his brother, Colby, who was honing his career in football.

According to Cleveland.com, Cameron got word that he’d be offered a scholarship to USC if he transferred — but the decision wasn’t an easy one. Nonetheless, his decision to transfer to USC and play football changed his life.

“It was definitely the toughest decision I ever had to make and I just had to tune out a lot of what was being said. If I didn’t make that decision, I definitely wouldn’t be here today,” he told Cleveland.com back in 2013.

As far as his faith goes, Cameron previously said that he “believes in the church and the values,” even if he doesn’t attend service on a regular basis.

“I don’t go to church every week, but I believe in the church and the values. It’s big on family and I’m a family guy. Religion is huge on service, and I try to help in the community as much as possible,” he told Cleveland.com.

4. His Sister Played Basketball in College & Has a Child With Matt Leinart & 2 More With Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin has been ordered to pay $258,000 a month in child support to his ex Brynn Cameron. That’s $3,096,000 a year. To put this into context Isaiah Thomas will make $2,029,463 this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/8OG4GF6XI6 — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) August 2, 2018

While you may not be super familiar with Jordan Cameron, you may have heard of his sister, Brynn Cameron. Aside from being a star basketball player at USC back in her college days, she’s a mom of three — and she has two pretty famous exes; Brynn has a son with Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart and two children with NBA star Blake Griffin.

Brynn met Matt in college. The two dated for about a year before calling it quits. Not long after their split, however, Brynn found out that she was pregnant. She gave birth to her son, Cole, in 2006.

Flash forward a few years and Brynn started dating NBA star Blake Griffin. In 2013, the two welcomed their son, Ford Wilson Cameron-Griffin. At the time, TMZ reported the news, citing the child’s birth certificate as proof, and also reporting that Brynn and Blake were no longer together. A year later, the two appeared to be back on. And while their relationship may have been off and on over the next several months, Brynn ended up getting pregnant again.

Brynn and Blake welcomed their daughter, Finley Elaine Griffin, in 2016. Blake and Brynn have since broken up and things have gotten fairly nasty between them. In fact, Brynn filed a lawsuit against her ex for palimony, “claiming he abandoned her and their children to pursue a relationship with ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner,” according to People Magazine.

The former couple settled the suit back in January.

5. His Brother Colby Was an Undrafted Free Agent & His Cousin Plays for the Denver Broncos

Athleticism runs in the blood of the Cameron children, so it’s no surprise that Jordan’s younger brother Colby also played football. After playing in high school, Colby went on to play on the scout team at Louisiana Tech.

The young quarterback didn’t get too much playing time over the first two years of his college career but was nothing short of a star-player his junior year. In 2012, he was awarded the Sammy Baugh Trophy as the nation’s top passer, according to Louisiana Tech’s website.

Things were looking up for Colby, who set his sights on the NFL. He went undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft but was signed by the Carolina Panthers shortly after. Four months later, he was waived. In 2014, he traveled to Japan and played for the Fujitsu Frontiers. He was named league MVP in 2016.

The family’s love of football doesn’t stop with the Camerons, either. Denver Broncos’ safety Su’a Cravens is a cousin of the Cameron kids.

READ NEXT: Where Is Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Today?